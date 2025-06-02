Provider Image

Anna Pak, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Anna Pak, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Care partners

When Anna Pak, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.

About Anna Pak, MD

Age: 51
Gender: Female
Languages: Korean

Education

Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell: Internship
Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School
University of Virginia: Residency

NPI

1295830685

Patient Portal

Connect with Anna Pak, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Anna Pak, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Pak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Lisa Reed, DO

4.8

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.