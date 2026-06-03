Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
About Lisa L. Reed, DO
I made the decision to become a physician by the age of 10. My brother had a chronic illness, and I was lucky enough to be introduced to many wonderful physicians growing up, and I knew I wanted to be just like them. I've always known I wanted to be a physician and during residency developed a deep passion for pediatrics. To me, there is no greater honor than being trusted by parents to care for their children. I cherish the opportunity to build lasting bonds with my patients and their families and to watch them grow from infants into healthy young adults. My goal is to be a dedicated partner in every child's journey, taking care of them during illnesses and teaching them healthy lifestyles and preventive care. My spare time is spent with my family watching all their sporting events. I also enjoy photography and snow skiing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1033203005
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa L. Reed, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
37 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Reed was great- as always!
Verified Patient
March 6, 2026
4.8
Great provider. Change in tune/explanations when she learned parent was also a health care provider. After this, she seemed more collaborative. Overall, I trusted her explanations and recommendations
Verified Patient
January 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Reed is great with Adam. She is very patient with him and he responds so well to her. She finds ways to work with his sensory sensitivities which makes the visit very easy.
Verified Patient
January 15, 2026
5.0
We loved meeting Dr.Reed. She was super informative and helped make us feel comfortable about our newborn!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa L. Reed, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.