About Lisa L. Reed, DO

I made the decision to become a physician by the age of 10. My brother had a chronic illness, and I was lucky enough to be introduced to many wonderful physicians growing up, and I knew I wanted to be just like them. I've always known I wanted to be a physician and during residency developed a deep passion for pediatrics. To me, there is no greater honor than being trusted by parents to care for their children. I cherish the opportunity to build lasting bonds with my patients and their families and to watch them grow from infants into healthy young adults. My goal is to be a dedicated partner in every child's journey, taking care of them during illnesses and teaching them healthy lifestyles and preventive care. My spare time is spent with my family watching all their sporting events. I also enjoy photography and snow skiing.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Languages: Sign Language

Education Botsford General Hospital : Internship

Loma Linda University : Residency

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

