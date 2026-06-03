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Lisa L. Reed, DO

4.8

37 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-521-2008

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-621-4070

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

10243 Genetic Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

About Lisa L. Reed, DO

I made the decision to become a physician by the age of 10. My brother had a chronic illness, and I was lucky enough to be introduced to many wonderful physicians growing up, and I knew I wanted to be just like them. I've always known I wanted to be a physician and during residency developed a deep passion for pediatrics. To me, there is no greater honor than being trusted by parents to care for their children. I cherish the opportunity to build lasting bonds with my patients and their families and to watch them grow from infants into healthy young adults. My goal is to be a dedicated partner in every child's journey, taking care of them during illnesses and teaching them healthy lifestyles and preventive care. My spare time is spent with my family watching all their sporting events. I also enjoy photography and snow skiing.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Female
Languages: Sign Language

Education

Botsford General Hospital: Internship
Loma Linda University: Residency
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1033203005

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa L. Reed, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

37 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Reed was great- as always!

Verified Patient

March 6, 2026

4.8

Great provider. Change in tune/explanations when she learned parent was also a health care provider. After this, she seemed more collaborative. Overall, I trusted her explanations and recommendations

Verified Patient

January 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Reed is great with Adam. She is very patient with him and he responds so well to her. She finds ways to work with his sensory sensitivities which makes the visit very easy.

Verified Patient

January 15, 2026

5.0

We loved meeting Dr.Reed. She was super informative and helped make us feel comfortable about our newborn!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

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Anna Pak, MD

4.8

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.