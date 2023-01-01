Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in a pediatric after-hours clinic.
About Lisa Reed, DO
Age:50
In practice since:2006
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Sign Language
Education
Botsford General Hospital:Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
NPI
1033203005
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Reed, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
