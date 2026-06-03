Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Anshu Gupta, MD, Plastic Surgery
700 Garden View Ct
Suite 208
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-436-7600
Fax: 760-436-7606
About Anshu K. Gupta, MD
I strive to understand my patient's exact needs and then provide compassionate and cutting edge care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Burn treatment
- Carpal tunnel
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Free cosmetic surgery consultation
- Hand surgery
- Laser surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184882904
Insurance plans accepted
Anshu K. Gupta, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anshu K. Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anshu K. Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.