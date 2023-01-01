Anshu Gupta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Anshu Gupta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Anshu Gupta, MD, Plastic Surgery700 Garden View Ct
Suite 208
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
About Anshu Gupta, MD
I strive to understand my patient's exact needs and then provide compassionate and cutting edge care.
Age:49
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindi, Punjabi
Education
Kern Medical Center:Residency
Government Medical College (India):Medical School
Indiana University:Fellowship
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Burn treatment
- Carpal tunnel
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Hand surgery
- Laser surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184882904
Insurance plans accepted
Anshu Gupta, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anshu Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anshu Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.