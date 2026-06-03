About Anshu K. Gupta, MD

I strive to understand my patient's exact needs and then provide compassionate and cutting edge care.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: Hindi , Punjabi

Education Kern Medical Center : Residency

Government Medical College (India) : Medical School

Indiana University : Fellowship

Providence Hospital and Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.