Anshu Gupta, MD

Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Anshu Gupta, MD, Plastic Surgery
    700 Garden View Ct
    Suite 208
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    760-436-7600

About Anshu Gupta, MD

I strive to understand my patient's exact needs and then provide compassionate and cutting edge care.
Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Hindi, Punjabi
Education
Kern Medical Center:
 Residency
Government Medical College (India):
 Medical School
Indiana University:
 Fellowship
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1184882904

Insurance plans accepted

Anshu Gupta, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

