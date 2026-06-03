Provider Image

Anshu K. Gupta, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Anshu Gupta, MD, Plastic Surgery

760-436-7600
Fax: 760-436-7606

700 Garden View Ct
Suite 208
Encinitas, CA 92024

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Anshu Gupta, MD, Plastic Surgery

    700 Garden View Ct
    Suite 208
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    760-436-7600
    Fax: 760-436-7606

About Anshu K. Gupta, MD

I strive to understand my patient's exact needs and then provide compassionate and cutting edge care.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male
Languages: Hindi, Punjabi

Education

Kern Medical Center: Residency
Government Medical College (India): Medical School
Indiana University: Fellowship
Providence Hospital and Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184882904

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anshu K. Gupta, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anshu K. Gupta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.