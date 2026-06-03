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Anthony C. Biascan, MD

4.8

136 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Occupational medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Occupational Medicine

619-585-4050
Fax: 619-585-4054

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Occupational Medicine

619-446-1524
Fax: 619-234-9160

300 Fir Street
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Occupational Medicine

858-262-8740
Fax: 858-262-8658

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine

619-644-6600
Fax: 619-644-6642

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 6
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Occupational Medicine

858-521-2350
Fax: 858-521-2354

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine

858-526-6150
Fax: 858-526-6153

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Occupational Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4050
    Fax: 619-585-4054

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Occupational Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1524
    Fax: 619-234-9160

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Occupational Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8740
    Fax: 858-262-8658

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 6
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6600
    Fax: 619-644-6642

  5. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Occupational Medicine

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2350
    Fax: 858-521-2354

  6. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6150
    Fax: 858-526-6153

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Anthony C. Biascan, MD

The Sharp Experience means compassionate service to those who seek care at their most vulnerable time. I am passionate about my career and enjoy serving the community around me. I advocate for the injured worker and am committed to their prompt and safe return to work. In my free time, I enjoy art and playing golf.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Residency
Creighton University: Medical School
Naval Hospital Pensacola: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Drug and alcohol testing
  • Lab on premises
  • Medical surveillance exams
  • Preventive medicine
  • Travel consultation/immunizations
  • Walk-in appointments
  • Work injury treatment
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023093556

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anthony C. Biascan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

136 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. Biascan is the best! He is very professional and has the best interest for his patients and the care they receive.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Professional

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

4.6

Na

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. B was very attentive and listened to my concerns during in office and virtual appointments. I was able to get the care needed for my recovery with empathy and care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.