About Anthony C. Biascan, MD

The Sharp Experience means compassionate service to those who seek care at their most vulnerable time. I am passionate about my career and enjoy serving the community around me. I advocate for the injured worker and am committed to their prompt and safe return to work. In my free time, I enjoy art and playing golf.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Residency

Creighton University : Medical School

Naval Hospital Pensacola : Internship



Areas of focus Drug and alcohol testing

Lab on premises

Medical surveillance exams

Preventive medicine

Travel consultation/immunizations

Walk-in appointments

Work injury treatment

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.