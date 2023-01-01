Anthony Sanzone, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Insurance
Location and phone
Anthony G. Sanzone, MD4060 4th Ave
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Anthony G. Sanzone, MD955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
Anthony G. Sanzone, MD3750 Convoy St
Suite 114
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
About Anthony Sanzone, MD
I strive to provide superior orthopedic care in a compassionate environment and to make a positive meaningful difference in the health of the individuals I treat.
Age:59
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loyola University:Medical School
Harborview Medical Center:Fellowship
Boston University School of Medicine:Residency
Rosalind Franklin University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Orthopedic surgery
- Trauma (orthopedic surgery)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992747059
Insurance plans accepted
Anthony Sanzone, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anthony Sanzone, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony Sanzone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
