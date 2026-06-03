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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Anthony G. Sanzone, MD
3750 Convoy St
Suite 114
San Diego, CA 92111
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Anthony G. Sanzone, MD
4060 4th Ave
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92103
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Anthony G. Sanzone, MD
955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
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I strive to provide superior orthopedic care in a compassionate environment and to make a positive meaningful difference in the health of the individuals I treat.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1992747059
Anthony G. Sanzone, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony G. Sanzone, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony G. Sanzone, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Anthony G. Sanzone, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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