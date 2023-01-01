Provider Image

Anthony Sanzone, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Anthony G. Sanzone, MD
    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-421-4200
  2. Anthony G. Sanzone, MD
    955 Lane Ave
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    619-421-4200
  3. Anthony G. Sanzone, MD
    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 114
    San Diego, CA 92111
    619-421-4200

About Anthony Sanzone, MD

I strive to provide superior orthopedic care in a compassionate environment and to make a positive meaningful difference in the health of the individuals I treat.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Loyola University:
 Medical School
Harborview Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Boston University School of Medicine:
 Residency
Rosalind Franklin University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1992747059

