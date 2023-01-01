About Anthony Sanzone, MD

I strive to provide superior orthopedic care in a compassionate environment and to make a positive meaningful difference in the health of the individuals I treat.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Loyola University : Medical School

Harborview Medical Center : Fellowship

Boston University School of Medicine : Residency

Rosalind Franklin University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Elbow arthroplasty

Fracture management

Orthopedic surgery

Trauma (orthopedic surgery)

