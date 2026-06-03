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Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

619-421-4200

3750 Convoy St
Suite 114
San Diego, CA 92111

Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

619-421-4200

4060 4th Ave
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92103

Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

619-421-4200

955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 114
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    619-421-4200

  2. Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-421-4200

  3. Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

    955 Lane Ave
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-421-4200

About Anthony G. Sanzone, MD

I strive to provide superior orthopedic care in a compassionate environment and to make a positive meaningful difference in the health of the individuals I treat.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Loyola University: Medical School
Harborview Medical Center: Fellowship
Boston University School of Medicine: Residency
Rosalind Franklin University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1992747059

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anthony G. Sanzone, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Anthony G. Sanzone, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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