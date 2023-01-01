Ara Klijian, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular surgery
Thoracic surgery
Vascular surgery
Insurance
Ara Klijian, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular surgery
Thoracic surgery
Vascular surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3131 Berger Ave
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Ara Klijian, MD
I chose to pursue thoracic surgery because it balances the most technically innovative procedures with critical care to help mend patients. I strive to offer the most advanced, often minimally invasive, techniques to help treat patients in a compassionate, caring manner. Outside of work, I enjoy outdoor activities.
Age:59
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:Armenian, English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Lenox Hill Hospital:Residency
Albany Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve repair and replacement
- Atrial septal defect (ASD)
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Coronary artery bypass grafting - high risk
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Heart valve surgery
- High-risk coronary bypass
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- MAZE surgery
- Mini-MAZE surgery
- Minimally invasive heart surgery
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Open heart surgery
- Pacemaker insertion
- Pulmonary thromboendarterectomy
- Robotic-assisted surgery - heart
- Thoracic surgery
- Thoracotomy
- Tricuspid valve repair and replacement
- VATS (video-assisted thoracic surgery)
- Ventricular septal defect (VSD)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831134162
Insurance plans accepted
Ara Klijian, MD, accepts 60 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ara Klijian, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ara Klijian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ara Klijian, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ara Klijian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.