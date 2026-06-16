Caught early, treated precisely: A lung cancer story
A routine scan changed everything. At 73, Marianne Jimenez’s lung cancer was found and treated with breakthrough technology — now she’s cancer-free.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
3131 Berger Ave
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
I chose to pursue thoracic surgery because it balances the most technically innovative procedures with critical care to help mend patients. I strive to offer the most advanced, often minimally invasive, techniques to help treat patients in a compassionate, caring manner. Outside of work, I enjoy outdoor activities.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1831134162
Ara S. Klijian, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ara S. Klijian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ara S. Klijian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ara S. Klijian, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A routine scan changed everything. At 73, Marianne Jimenez’s lung cancer was found and treated with breakthrough technology — now she’s cancer-free.
Karen’s non-COVID pneumonia diagnosis leads to the discovery of lung cancer and Afib, taking her on a health journey she never expected.
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