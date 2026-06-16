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Ara S. Klijian, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiothoracic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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3131 Berger Ave

858-715-0303

3131 Berger Ave
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. 3131 Berger Ave
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-715-0303

About Ara S. Klijian, MD

I chose to pursue thoracic surgery because it balances the most technically innovative procedures with critical care to help mend patients. I strive to offer the most advanced, often minimally invasive, techniques to help treat patients in a compassionate, caring manner. Outside of work, I enjoy outdoor activities.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Armenian, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Lenox Hill Hospital: Residency
Albany Medical College: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1831134162

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ara S. Klijian, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.