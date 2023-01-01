About Ara Klijian, MD

I chose to pursue thoracic surgery because it balances the most technically innovative procedures with critical care to help mend patients. I strive to offer the most advanced, often minimally invasive, techniques to help treat patients in a compassionate, caring manner. Outside of work, I enjoy outdoor activities.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: Armenian , English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Lenox Hill Hospital : Residency

Albany Medical College : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.