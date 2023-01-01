Provider Image

Ariel Shuckett, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
    7695 Cardinal Ct
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-277-9378

About Ariel Shuckett, MD

Choosing to become a physician has afforded me with the privilege of caring for patients during their entire life, and to help them through some of the most difficult and joyous times in their lives. I have a series of academic and clinical interests including high-risk obstetrics, office ultrasound and minimally-invasive surgery. Outside of work, I enjoy going to the beach with my dog.
Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2016
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Connecticut:
 Residency
Boston University School of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Connecticut:
 Internship
1245590124
