Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
About Ariel Shuckett, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Birth control shot
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245590124
Insurance plans accepted
Ariel Shuckett, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ariel Shuckett, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.