About Ariel Shuckett, MD

Choosing to become a physician has afforded me with the privilege of caring for patients during their entire life, and to help them through some of the most difficult and joyous times in their lives. I have a series of academic and clinical interests including high-risk obstetrics, office ultrasound and minimally-invasive surgery. Outside of work, I enjoy going to the beach with my dog.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Connecticut : Residency

Boston University School of Medicine : Medical School

University of Connecticut : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1245590124