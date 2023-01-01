Arthur Mabaquiao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Arthur Mabaquiao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
296 H Street296 H St
Suite 304
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
Care schedule
296 H Street296 H St
-
Monday
About Arthur Mabaquiao, MD
I provide high quality medical care for rheumatic disease patients in a compassionate manner.
Age:56
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Areas of focus
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Fibromyalgia
- Immunotherapy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730271933
Insurance plans accepted
Arthur Mabaquiao, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arthur Mabaquiao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Mabaquiao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arthur Mabaquiao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Mabaquiao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.