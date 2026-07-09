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Arthur R. Mabaquiao, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC

619-334-4869

6719 Alvarado Road
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92120

Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC

619-334-4869

296 H St
Suite 304
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC

    6719 Alvarado Road
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-334-4869

  2. Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC

    296 H St
    Suite 304
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-334-4869

Care schedule

Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC

296 H St

  •  

    Monday

About Arthur R. Mabaquiao, MD

I provide high quality medical care for rheumatic disease patients in a compassionate manner.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish, Tagalog

Education

Loma Linda University: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
University of California, Irvine: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730271933

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Arthur R. Mabaquiao, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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