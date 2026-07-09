Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC
6719 Alvarado Road
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC
296 H St
Suite 304
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC
296 H St
-
Monday
About Arthur R. Mabaquiao, MD
I provide high quality medical care for rheumatic disease patients in a compassionate manner.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730271933
Insurance plans accepted
Arthur R. Mabaquiao, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur R. Mabaquiao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.