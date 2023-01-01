Provider Image

Arthur Mabaquiao, MD

Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. 296 H Street
    296 H St
    Suite 304
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-334-4869
  2. Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease, APC
    5030 Camino De La Siesta
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92108
    619-334-4869

About Arthur Mabaquiao, MD

I provide high quality medical care for rheumatic disease patients in a compassionate manner.
 56
 2003
 Male
English
Education
Loma Linda University:
 Medical School
University of California, Irvine:
 Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1730271933

Guardian Angel recognitions
Arthur Mabaquiao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Mabaquiao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
