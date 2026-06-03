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Arthur K. Omuro, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Neurology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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The Neurology Center - Carlsbad

760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016

6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011

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Location and phone

  1. The Neurology Center - Carlsbad

    6010 Hidden Valley Rd
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016

Care schedule

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About Arthur K. Omuro, DO

Gender: Male

Education

Desert Regional Medical Center : Residency
UC Irvine Medical Center: Fellowship
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Desert Regional Medical Center : Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1851785505

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