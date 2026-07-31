Asa D. Morton, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Asa D. Morton, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Eye Care of San Diego
3939 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
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Eye Care of San Diego
700 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
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About Asa D. Morton, MD
I am an ophthalmic facial plastic surgeon and completed an intensive two-year fellowship in facial plastic surgery. I apply the meticulous micro-surgical skills I developed as an eye surgeon to the delicate tissues of the face. In addition to reconstructive surgery of the face, I provide excellent aesthetic services to include rejuvenation of the brow, eyelid lifts, face lifts, resurfacing of the skin (laser and chemical), liposuction of the neck, Botox injection and fillers for facial wrinkles.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Laser surgery
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780669283
Insurance plans accepted
Asa D. Morton, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
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