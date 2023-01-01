Asa Morton, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Asa Morton, MD
I am an ophthalmic facial plastic surgeon and completed an intensive two-year fellowship in facial plastic surgery. I apply the meticulous micro-surgical skills I developed as an eye surgeon to the delicate tissues of the face. In addition to reconstructive surgery of the face, I provide excellent aesthetic services to include rejuvenation of the brow, eyelid lifts, face lifts, resurfacing of the skin (laser and chemical), liposuction of the neck, Botox injection and fillers for facial wrinkles.
Age:66
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
University of Michigan:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Laser surgery
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780669283
Special recognitions
