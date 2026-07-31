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Asa D. Morton, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Eye Care of San Diego

800-765-2737

3939 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Eye Care of San Diego

800-765-2737

700 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Eye Care of San Diego

    3939 3rd Ave
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    800-765-2737

  2. Eye Care of San Diego

    700 W El Norte Pkwy
    Escondido, CA 92026
    Get directions

    800-765-2737

About Asa D. Morton, MD

I am an ophthalmic facial plastic surgeon and completed an intensive two-year fellowship in facial plastic surgery. I apply the meticulous micro-surgical skills I developed as an eye surgeon to the delicate tissues of the face. In addition to reconstructive surgery of the face, I provide excellent aesthetic services to include rejuvenation of the brow, eyelid lifts, face lifts, resurfacing of the skin (laser and chemical), liposuction of the neck, Botox injection and fillers for facial wrinkles.

Age: 69
In practice since: 1990
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
University of Michigan: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1780669283

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Asa D. Morton, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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