I am an ophthalmic facial plastic surgeon and completed an intensive two-year fellowship in facial plastic surgery. I apply the meticulous micro-surgical skills I developed as an eye surgeon to the delicate tissues of the face. In addition to reconstructive surgery of the face, I provide excellent aesthetic services to include rejuvenation of the brow, eyelid lifts, face lifts, resurfacing of the skin (laser and chemical), liposuction of the neck, Botox injection and fillers for facial wrinkles.

Age: 66

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

University of Michigan : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Laser surgery

Tear duct surgery

