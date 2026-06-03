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Ashish K. Wadhwa, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 14 only)

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Rancho Ear Nose and Throat

858-674-1165
Fax: 858-674-9841

12630 Monte Vista Rd
Suite 206
Poway, CA 92064

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Rancho Ear Nose and Throat

    12630 Monte Vista Rd
    Suite 206
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    858-674-1165
    Fax: 858-674-9841

Care schedule

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About Ashish K. Wadhwa, MD

Gender: Male

Education

UC Irvine Medical Center: Internship
Thomas Jefferson University: Medical School
UC Irvine Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1477595189

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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