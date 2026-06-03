Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 14 only)
Location and phone
Rancho Ear Nose and Throat
12630 Monte Vista Rd
Suite 206
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
858-674-1165
Fax: 858-674-9841
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ashish K. Wadhwa, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1477595189
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashish K. Wadhwa, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.