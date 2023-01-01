Azadeh Shirazi, MD
About Azadeh Shirazi, MD
My Commitment to health care extends beyond my own practice. I am actively involved with free clinics in San Diego are and enjoy serving the underserved population.
Age:45
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi, Persian
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Wound healing
NPI
1821205626
