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About Barry K. Lipson, MD
I believe that the best medical care is delivered when patients are involved in their treatment and treatment decisions. It is therefore necessary to properly educate patients so that care can proceed in a team approach. In this manner, the best possible results can be achieved on an individualized basis. I knew I wanted to be a physician from a very young age. As for the practice of ophthalmology, I feel that helping my patients preserve or improve their vision is one of the most gratifying experiences that I can imagine. In my spare time, I am an avid running and have run several marathons. I hope to run another in the near future. However, the most valuable time I spend is with my family - my wife and my three children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1801903513
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry K. Lipson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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