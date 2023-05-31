Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants3075 Health Center Drive
Fourth Floor
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Barry Lipson, MD
I believe that the best medical care is delivered when patients are involved in their treatment and treatment decisions. It is therefore necessary to properly educate patients so that care can proceed in a team approach. In this manner, the best possible results can be achieved on an individualized basis. I knew I wanted to be a physician from a very young age. As for the practice of ophthalmology, I feel that helping my patients preserve or improve their vision is one of the most gratifying experiences that I can imagine. In my spare time, I am an avid running and have run several marathons. I hope to run another in the near future. However, the most valuable time I spend is with my family - my wife and my three children.
Age:63
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
Manhattan EET Hospital:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Oakwood Hospital & Medical Center (Deerborn, MI):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1801903513
Insurance plans accepted
Barry Lipson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
306 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Lipson is always very attentive
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Lipson was very thorough explaining my eyes condition.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I felt very at-ease and well cared for. Very nice doctor.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
As usual Dr Lipsons care was exceptional. Very knowledgeable, caring and informative.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Barry Lipson, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Lipson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
