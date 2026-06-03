About Bayan Aghdasi, MD

I was drawn to medicine through a family tradition of service. During nearly two decades in Africa, my family worked in humanitarian and community development efforts in some of the world’s poorest villages, where I learned that caring for others is both a privilege and a responsibility. My philosophy of care places patient outcomes at the heart of every medical decision. True healing begins with prevention — through lifestyle improvements, nutrition, exercise and a commitment to spiritual and community well-being. These foundations are the most powerful means of reducing the need for surgery. When chronic symptoms do become debilitating, I focus on the least invasive option that can restore function and align with the patient’s goals. I treat every patient as I would a member of my own family, combining compassion, shared values and state-of-the-art innovation to achieve the highest possible quality of life. My family heritage is rooted in the Bahá’í Faith, a minority faith tradition in Iran that teaches that work done in the spirit of service is worship. Outside of medicine, I value family, faith, community and service to our fellow human beings as being life’s highest callings.

Gender: Male



Education Loyola University (Chicago) : Medical School

University of Virginia : Residency

Houston Methodist Hospital : Residency

Johns Hopkins University : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

