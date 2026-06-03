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Bayan Aghdasi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Orthopaedic Specialists of North County

760-724-9000
Fax: 760-724-3686

6121 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011

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Location and phone

  1. Orthopaedic Specialists of North County

    6121 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    760-724-9000
    Fax: 760-724-3686

About Bayan Aghdasi, MD

I was drawn to medicine through a family tradition of service. During nearly two decades in Africa, my family worked in humanitarian and community development efforts in some of the world’s poorest villages, where I learned that caring for others is both a privilege and a responsibility. My philosophy of care places patient outcomes at the heart of every medical decision. True healing begins with prevention — through lifestyle improvements, nutrition, exercise and a commitment to spiritual and community well-being. These foundations are the most powerful means of reducing the need for surgery. When chronic symptoms do become debilitating, I focus on the least invasive option that can restore function and align with the patient’s goals. I treat every patient as I would a member of my own family, combining compassion, shared values and state-of-the-art innovation to achieve the highest possible quality of life. My family heritage is rooted in the Bahá’í Faith, a minority faith tradition in Iran that teaches that work done in the spirit of service is worship. Outside of medicine, I value family, faith, community and service to our fellow human beings as being life’s highest callings.

Gender: Male

Education

Loyola University (Chicago): Medical School
University of Virginia: Residency
Houston Methodist Hospital: Residency
Johns Hopkins University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1225476500

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bayan Aghdasi, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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