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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County
6121 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-724-9000
Fax: 760-724-3686
About Bayan Aghdasi, MD
I was drawn to medicine through a family tradition of service. During nearly two decades in Africa, my family worked in humanitarian and community development efforts in some of the world’s poorest villages, where I learned that caring for others is both a privilege and a responsibility. My philosophy of care places patient outcomes at the heart of every medical decision. True healing begins with prevention — through lifestyle improvements, nutrition, exercise and a commitment to spiritual and community well-being. These foundations are the most powerful means of reducing the need for surgery. When chronic symptoms do become debilitating, I focus on the least invasive option that can restore function and align with the patient’s goals. I treat every patient as I would a member of my own family, combining compassion, shared values and state-of-the-art innovation to achieve the highest possible quality of life. My family heritage is rooted in the Bahá’í Faith, a minority faith tradition in Iran that teaches that work done in the spirit of service is worship. Outside of medicine, I value family, faith, community and service to our fellow human beings as being life’s highest callings.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225476500
Insurance plans accepted
Bayan Aghdasi, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bayan Aghdasi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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