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Blanca I. Fresno, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Paradise Family Health Center

619-475-4575
Fax: 619-475-4578

655 Euclid Ave
Suite 207
National City, CA 91950

Pediatrics in Paradise

619-482-1700
Fax: 619-482-1728

1741 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 107
Chula Vista, CA 91915

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Paradise Family Health Center

    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 207
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-475-4575
    Fax: 619-475-4578

  2. Pediatrics in Paradise

    1741 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 107
    Chula Vista, CA 91915
    Get directions

    619-482-1700
    Fax: 619-482-1728

Care schedule

Paradise Family Health Center

655 Euclid Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Pediatrics in Paradise

1741 Eastlake Pkwy

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Blanca I. Fresno, MD

Children have an enormous potential for healing and recovering from most illnesses by themselves. As a pediatrician, my role is to aid them in a quick recovery. The main purpose of my practice is to provide families with knowledge to raise happy and healthy children, and to guide parents through the challenging moments that they may face during the growth and development of their child. I chose to become a physician to help others in pain and suffering. My purpose today, many years later, is to prevent pain and suffering and to enhance the life experience of those that choose me as their doctor. Outside of work, my passion is writing and I also love ballroom dancing. I also enjoy nature trips, hiking, exploring new cultures and cooking.

Age: 69
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Hurley Medical Center: Residency
University of Buenos Aires: Medical School
Hurley Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1346258787

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Blanca I. Fresno, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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