Blanca Fresno, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Paradise Family Health Center655 Euclid Ave
Suite 207
National City, CA 91950
Paradise Family Health Center1741 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 107
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Care schedule
Paradise Family Health Center655 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Paradise Family Health Center1741 Eastlake Pkwy
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Blanca Fresno, MD
Children have an enormous potential for healing and recovering from most illnesses by themselves. As a pediatrician, my role is to aid them in a quick recovery. The main purpose of my practice is to provide families with knowledge to raise happy and healthy children, and to guide parents through the challenging moments that they may face during the growth and development of their child. I chose to become a physician to help others in pain and suffering. My purpose today, many years later, is to prevent pain and suffering and to enhance the life experience of those that choose me as their doctor. Outside of work, my passion is writing and I also love ballroom dancing. I also enjoy nature trips, hiking, exploring new cultures and cooking.
Age:66
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Hurley Medical Center:Residency
University of Buenos Aires:Medical School
Hurley Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346258787
Insurance plans accepted
Blanca Fresno, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blanca Fresno, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
