Children have an enormous potential for healing and recovering from most illnesses by themselves. As a pediatrician, my role is to aid them in a quick recovery. The main purpose of my practice is to provide families with knowledge to raise happy and healthy children, and to guide parents through the challenging moments that they may face during the growth and development of their child. I chose to become a physician to help others in pain and suffering. My purpose today, many years later, is to prevent pain and suffering and to enhance the life experience of those that choose me as their doctor. Outside of work, my passion is writing and I also love ballroom dancing. I also enjoy nature trips, hiking, exploring new cultures and cooking.

Age: 66

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Hurley Medical Center : Residency

University of Buenos Aires : Medical School

Hurley Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



