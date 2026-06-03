Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 250
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Bobak Salami, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Treadmill in office
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891700340
Insurance plans accepted
Bobak Salami, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bobak Salami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bobak Salami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.