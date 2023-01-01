Bobak Salami, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118
About Bobak Salami, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Sa-lami
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
University of Massachusetts:Residency
Tufts University:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891700340
Insurance plans accepted
Bobak Salami, MD, accepts 11 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Bobak Salami, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bobak Salami, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
