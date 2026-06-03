Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Brandon P. Hirsch, MD
3501 Jamboree Road
Suite 1250
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Get directions
949-988-7800
Fax: 949-988-7878
About Brandon Hirsch, MD
Hospital affiliation
NPI
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon Hirsch, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon Hirsch, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.