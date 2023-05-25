About Brendan Morris, MD

It’s very gratifying for me to practice as a family medicine physician since it provides me with the opportunity to interact with my patients. I used to be a resident in general surgery before I transitioned to family medicine. The variety of medical problems and interactions make for fulfilling days. I believe in the full spectrum of patient care. This includes actively listening, professionalism, problem-solving and engaging with my patients. Preventive medicine is a passion of mine in helping my patients to achieve optimal health. In my spare time, I love to train for long-distance running and enjoy paddleboarding, surfing, yoga, hiking and trying out the newest restaurants that San Diego has to offer.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2018

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda University : Internship

Valley Medical Center : Residency

St. George's University : Medical School



NPI 1982959144