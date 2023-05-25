Medical Doctor
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Brendan Morris, MD
It’s very gratifying for me to practice as a family medicine physician since it provides me with the opportunity to interact with my patients. I used to be a resident in general surgery before I transitioned to family medicine. The variety of medical problems and interactions make for fulfilling days. I believe in the full spectrum of patient care. This includes actively listening, professionalism, problem-solving and engaging with my patients. Preventive medicine is a passion of mine in helping my patients to achieve optimal health. In my spare time, I love to train for long-distance running and enjoy paddleboarding, surfing, yoga, hiking and trying out the newest restaurants that San Diego has to offer.
Age:43
In practice since:2018
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Internship
Valley Medical Center:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Men's health
- Psoriasis
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Vertigo
- Women's health
Ratings and reviews
4.9
292 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Morris is excellent, would recommend without hesitation!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Morris showed interest and shared opinion on the questions I asked. I was comfortable with him as my doctor.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
4.2
Feel that these questions do not relate to purpose of my appt. I went in for a pre-op exam, clearance for up coming surgery in June.
Verified PatientMay 14, 2023
5.0
See prior comments
Special recognitions
