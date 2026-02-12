Brent E. Rathbun, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Brent E. Rathbun, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189
About Brent E. Rathbun, MD
I love caring for families, from infants to parents and grandparents.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720091697
Insurance plans accepted
Brent E. Rathbun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
309 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Rathbun is an outstanding doctor- attentive, kind, intelligent, and he always provides the best medical care for me.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Outstanding care, as always!
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
We love Dr Rathbun and think he is a wonderful doctor. We think he is the reason we are in such good health!!!
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr Rathbun took my medical condition seriously with swift effort to deal with my situation.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brent E. Rathbun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brent E. Rathbun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.