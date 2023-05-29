Brent Rathbun, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Brent Rathbun, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
About Brent Rathbun, MD
I love caring for families, from infants to parents and grandparents.
Age:54
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720091697
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Brent Rathbun, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
306 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
4.8
It was a very good experience.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I would highly recommend Dr. Rathbun. He is amazing!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. R is the BEST!!!!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I changed insurances specifically so I could go back to see *Dr. Rathbun who I saw before. He's the BEST!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Brent Rathbun, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brent Rathbun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Brent Rathbun, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brent Rathbun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.