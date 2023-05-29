Brent Rathbun, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    858-499-2708

About Brent Rathbun, MD

I love caring for families, from infants to parents and grandparents.
Age:
 54
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Preventive medicine
NPI
1720091697
Ratings and reviews

5.0
306 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
4.8
It was a very good experience.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
I would highly recommend Dr. Rathbun. He is amazing!
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. R is the BEST!!!!
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
I changed insurances specifically so I could go back to see *Dr. Rathbun who I saw before. He's the BEST!
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Brent Rathbun, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brent Rathbun, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
