Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Pacific Coast Surgical Group
4033 3rd Ave
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Bret J. Langenberg, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720014038
Insurance plans accepted
Bret J. Langenberg, DO, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bret J. Langenberg, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bret J. Langenberg, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.