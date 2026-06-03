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Brian Mudd, DDS

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Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Tri-City Oral Surgery

760-945-9011
Fax: 760-945-9172

3909 Waring Road
Suite D
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. Tri-City Oral Surgery

    3909 Waring Road
    Suite D
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-945-9011
    Fax: 760-945-9172

About Brian Mudd, DDS

I first became acquainted with my specialty while serving in the United States Air Force as a surgical technician. I was motivated to become a doctor of dental surgery because of the positive changes in the lives of those we treated. I treat diseases, deformities and disorders of the oral and maxillofacial region, which includes the mouth, face and associated structures. My practice primarily focuses on the removal of wisdom teeth and other teeth, as well as the replacement of teeth with dental implants. I have an exceptionally compassionate and highly trained staff. Our mantra is “Excellence in Quality From People Who Care.” When I’m not in the office, I’m an avid fisherman and do so whenever I have the opportunity. I also maintain a vibrant vegetable garden because I’m a foodie. I am a strong supporter of youth sports.

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants and bone grafting
  • Dentoalveolar trauma
  • Facial trauma
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Oral and facial infections
  • Oral and maxillofacial pathology

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian Mudd, DDS, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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