Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Insurance
Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Tri-City Oral Surgery
3909 Waring Road
Suite D
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-945-9011
Fax: 760-945-9172
About Brian Mudd, DDS
I first became acquainted with my specialty while serving in the United States Air Force as a surgical technician. I was motivated to become a doctor of dental surgery because of the positive changes in the lives of those we treated. I treat diseases, deformities and disorders of the oral and maxillofacial region, which includes the mouth, face and associated structures. My practice primarily focuses on the removal of wisdom teeth and other teeth, as well as the replacement of teeth with dental implants. I have an exceptionally compassionate and highly trained staff. Our mantra is “Excellence in Quality From People Who Care.” When I’m not in the office, I’m an avid fisherman and do so whenever I have the opportunity. I also maintain a vibrant vegetable garden because I’m a foodie. I am a strong supporter of youth sports.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Dentoalveolar trauma
- Facial trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Oral and facial infections
- Oral and maxillofacial pathology
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Insurance plans accepted
Brian Mudd, DDS, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian Mudd, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian Mudd, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.