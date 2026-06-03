About Brian Mudd, DDS

I first became acquainted with my specialty while serving in the United States Air Force as a surgical technician. I was motivated to become a doctor of dental surgery because of the positive changes in the lives of those we treated. I treat diseases, deformities and disorders of the oral and maxillofacial region, which includes the mouth, face and associated structures. My practice primarily focuses on the removal of wisdom teeth and other teeth, as well as the replacement of teeth with dental implants. I have an exceptionally compassionate and highly trained staff. Our mantra is “Excellence in Quality From People Who Care.” When I’m not in the office, I’m an avid fisherman and do so whenever I have the opportunity. I also maintain a vibrant vegetable garden because I’m a foodie. I am a strong supporter of youth sports.

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants and bone grafting

Dentoalveolar trauma

Facial trauma

Maxillofacial surgery

Oral and facial infections

Oral and maxillofacial pathology

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.