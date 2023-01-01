Provider Image

Bruce Bower, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 7910 Frost St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-634-5900
  2. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
    751 Medical Center Ct
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-502-3639

About Bruce Bower, MD

Age:
 65
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Hahnemann University:
 Medical School
Barnes Hospital (St. Louis, MO):
 Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University:
 Residency
Case Western Reserve University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316911084

Insurance plans accepted

Bruce Bower, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Bower, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Bower, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.