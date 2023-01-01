Bruce Bower, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Bruce Bower, MD
Age:65
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Barnes Hospital (St. Louis, MO):Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
Case Western Reserve University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316911084
Insurance plans accepted
Bruce Bower, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Bower, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Bower, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
