Provider Image

Bryan K. Chen, MD

4.9

262 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Insight Dermatology

858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700

9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Insight Dermatology

    9878 Hibert St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions

    858-693-3000
    Fax: 858-693-3700

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

  •  

    Saturday

  •  

    Sunday

About Bryan K. Chen, MD

I strive to deliver medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services in a caring and professional environment.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Male
Languages: Mandarin, Spanish

Education

University of California, Davis: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1518919703

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bryan K. Chen, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

262 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

3.4

He didn't seemed concerned about what I was asking.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Chen is fantasticHe really couldn't be any better

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Excellent -

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bryan Chen is a very good doctor. He listens to my questions and answers. He is my professional and very easy to speak with I never felt I was being rushed.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan K. Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.