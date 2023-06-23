Medical Doctor
About Bryan Chen, MD
I strive to deliver medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services in a caring and professional environment.
Age:49
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin, Spanish
Education
University of California, Davis:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Excision
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser surgery
- Melanoma
- Mohs surgery
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Chen was very thorough, and listened to my concerns.
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
4.6
*Dr. Chen is always cheerful, & listens to concerns. He attends to my problem immediately and suggests _____ treatment. Will give free samples.
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Chen provided excellent service.
Verified PatientJune 16, 2023
5.0
Good experience
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
