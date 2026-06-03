Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Insight Dermatology
9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Bryan K. Chen, MD
I strive to deliver medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services in a caring and professional environment.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Excision
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser surgery
- Melanoma
- Mohs surgery
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518919703
Insurance plans accepted
Bryan K. Chen, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
262 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
3.4
He didn't seemed concerned about what I was asking.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Chen is fantasticHe really couldn't be any better
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Excellent -
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bryan Chen is a very good doctor. He listens to my questions and answers. He is my professional and very easy to speak with I never felt I was being rushed.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan K. Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan K. Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.