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Bryan J. Fox, MD

4.9

87 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 3 only)

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SharpCare Spring Valley

619-660-6003
Fax: 619-660-0296

10225 Austin Drive
Suite 101
Spring Valley, CA 91978-1521

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Spring Valley

    10225 Austin Drive
    Suite 101
    Spring Valley, CA 91978-1521
    Get directions

    619-660-6003
    Fax: 619-660-0296

About Bryan J. Fox, MD

I provide quality medical care for patients with an emphasis on prevention.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male

Education

Saint Anthony Hospital Central: Internship
Saint Anthony Hospital Central: Residency
Southern Illinois University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245258433

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bryan J. Fox, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

87 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Fox is an excellent physician. I have been going to him for 20 years.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Fox and I had a thorough conversation regarding the recent changes in my blood pressure, discussed possible reasons, and he advised me of a change we should try in my prescriptions to address the concern. I felt well-informed and included in the decisions made.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

I am very pleased with the attention to detail and personal attention I have received with Doctor and all Staff.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Fox has been my PCP for many years now. He is a very good physician and has always provided excellent service to both my wife and myself. We appreciate him a lot. Thanks you for having him on your Sharp Team.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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