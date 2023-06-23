Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 3
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
SharpCare Spring Valley10225 Austin Dr
Suite 102
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Get directions619-660-6003
Fax: 619-660-0296
About Bryan Fox, MD
I provide quality medical care for patients with an emphasis on prevention.
Age:55
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Saint Anthony Hospital Central:Internship
Saint Anthony Hospital Central:Residency
Southern Illinois University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1245258433
Insurance plans accepted
Bryan Fox, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
165 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
I feel listened to and treated with respect.
Verified PatientJune 20, 2023
5.0
Had very positive experience on this visit, very satisfied indeed.
Verified PatientJune 15, 2023
5.0
Visit went very well. The doctor and I had a good visit. Had a back issue and Dr Fox helped me. Felt much better after the visit.
Verified PatientJune 13, 2023
5.0
Test results came back to me in a short time. I just do not know what they mean. Most all of the tests were in 3 letter abbreviations.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bryan Fox, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan Fox, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
