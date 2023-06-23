Provider Image

Bryan Fox, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 3
Virtual visits available
  1. SharpCare Spring Valley
    10225 Austin Dr
    Suite 102
    Spring Valley, CA 91978
    619-660-6003
    Fax: 619-660-0296

I provide quality medical care for patients with an emphasis on prevention.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 2003
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Saint Anthony Hospital Central:
 Internship
Saint Anthony Hospital Central:
 Residency
Southern Illinois University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
4.8
165 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
5.0
I feel listened to and treated with respect.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2023
5.0
Had very positive experience on this visit, very satisfied indeed.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2023
5.0
Visit went very well. The doctor and I had a good visit. Had a back issue and Dr Fox helped me. Felt much better after the visit.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2023
5.0
Test results came back to me in a short time. I just do not know what they mean. Most all of the tests were in 3 letter abbreviations.
