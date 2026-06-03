Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 13, 2026 5.0 Dr Fox is an excellent physician. I have been going to him for 20 years.

Verified Patient May 9, 2026 5.0 Dr. Fox and I had a thorough conversation regarding the recent changes in my blood pressure, discussed possible reasons, and he advised me of a change we should try in my prescriptions to address the concern. I felt well-informed and included in the decisions made.

Verified Patient May 9, 2026 5.0 I am very pleased with the attention to detail and personal attention I have received with Doctor and all Staff.