Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Location and phone
10225 Austin Drive
Suite 101
Spring Valley, CA 91978-1521
Get directions
619-660-6003
Fax: 619-660-0296
About Bryan J. Fox, MD
I provide quality medical care for patients with an emphasis on prevention.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Lab on premises
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245258433
Insurance plans accepted
Bryan J. Fox, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
87 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Fox is an excellent physician. I have been going to him for 20 years.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Fox and I had a thorough conversation regarding the recent changes in my blood pressure, discussed possible reasons, and he advised me of a change we should try in my prescriptions to address the concern. I felt well-informed and included in the decisions made.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
I am very pleased with the attention to detail and personal attention I have received with Doctor and all Staff.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Fox has been my PCP for many years now. He is a very good physician and has always provided excellent service to both my wife and myself. We appreciate him a lot. Thanks you for having him on your Sharp Team.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan J. Fox, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryan J. Fox, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.