About Bryn H. Salt, MD

I try to make a personal connection with every patient I see. I find that treatment success is optimized by establishing easy communication and a trusting relationship. My goal is for patients to feel comfortable in our office, and consider their time there well spent. Outside of work, I am busy with two young daughters. When I have some spare time, I love to garden and make improvements to my home.

Age: 49

Gender: Female



Education National Jewish Center : Fellowship

University of California, Davis : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Internship

University of California, Davis : Residency



Areas of focus Allergic rhinitis

Allergy testing

Asthma

Atopic dermatitis

Bee sting allergy

Food allergy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.