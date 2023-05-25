Medical Doctor
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
About Bryn Salt, MD
I try to make a personal connection with every patient I see. I find that treatment success is optimized by establishing easy communication and a trusting relationship. My goal is for patients to feel comfortable in our office, and consider their time there well spent. Outside of work, I am busy with two young daughters. When I have some spare time, I love to garden and make improvements to my home.
Age:46
Gender:Female
Languages:English, French, Spanish
Education
National Jewish Center:Fellowship
University of California, Davis:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
University of California, Davis:Residency
Areas of focus
- Allergic rhinitis
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Atopic dermatitis
- Bee sting allergy
- Food allergy
NPI
1467549345
Ratings and reviews
5.0
115 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Left comments online - *Dr. Salt is phenomenal.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Salt is excellent!
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Bryn is amazing. I was so impressed with how prepared she was for our phone call. This was my first appointment with her. I expected to have to get her up to speed but she was already there and beyond. She is so kind, compassionate, and understanding. One of your bests!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Salt is thorough and we appreciate it!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bryn Salt, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryn Salt, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
