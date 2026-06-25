There’s something in the air … seasonal allergies
Find out how you can protect yourself from the spring sniffles.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Allergy
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I try to make a personal connection with every patient I see. I find that treatment success is optimized by establishing easy communication and a trusting relationship. My goal is for patients to feel comfortable in our office, and consider their time there well spent. Outside of work, I am busy with two young daughters. When I have some spare time, I love to garden and make improvements to my home.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467549345
Bryn H. Salt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
111 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I felt very fortunate to get Dr.Salt. She Is extremely caring and empathetic and patient centered, I felt she genuinely cared and covered all my issues.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Salt is an amazing doctor and truly listens to the issues and tries to find resolution.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Salt was kind, thorough, she listened and care about helping my daughter feel better. I would recommend Dr. Salt to anyone.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Enjoyed meeting Dr. Salt and her staff. Dr. Salt has such a positive manner that she puts you immediately at ease.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryn H. Salt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bryn H. Salt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Bryn H. Salt, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.