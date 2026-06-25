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Bryn H. Salt, MD

5.0

111 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Allergy and immunology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Allergy

858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Allergy

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2393
    Fax: 858-521-2017

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Bryn H. Salt, MD

I try to make a personal connection with every patient I see. I find that treatment success is optimized by establishing easy communication and a trusting relationship. My goal is for patients to feel comfortable in our office, and consider their time there well spent. Outside of work, I am busy with two young daughters. When I have some spare time, I love to garden and make improvements to my home.

Age: 49
Gender: Female

Education

National Jewish Center: Fellowship
University of California, Davis: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship
University of California, Davis: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Allergic rhinitis
  • Allergy testing
  • Asthma
  • Atopic dermatitis
  • Bee sting allergy
  • Food allergy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467549345

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bryn H. Salt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

111 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I felt very fortunate to get Dr.Salt. She Is extremely caring and empathetic and patient centered, I felt she genuinely cared and covered all my issues.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Salt is an amazing doctor and truly listens to the issues and tries to find resolution.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Salt was kind, thorough, she listened and care about helping my daughter feel better. I would recommend Dr. Salt to anyone.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Enjoyed meeting Dr. Salt and her staff. Dr. Salt has such a positive manner that she puts you immediately at ease.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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