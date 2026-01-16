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Burhan Mohamedali, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology

(board certified)

Cardiology

Interventional cardiology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-486-6512
Fax: 619-486-6470

1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104

292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

760-294-0480

488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

760-798-8855

955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    1625 E Main St
    Suite 201
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    619-486-6512
    Fax: 619-486-6470

  2. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-616-2100
    Fax: 619-616-2104

  3. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 107
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    760-294-0480

  4. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-616-2100

  5. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    955 Boardwalk
    Suite 100
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    Get directions

    760-798-8855

Care schedule

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

1625 E Main St

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

292 Euclid Ave

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

765 Medical Center Ct

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

955 Boardwalk

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About Burhan Mohamedali, MD

I decided to become a doctor because I saw the profound impact healthcare professionals have on lives, beyond curing ailments to restoring precious life moments. The opportunity to contribute meaningfully to others' well-being and recognize good health as the cornerstone for fulfilling lives drives my commitment to a medical career. My patient care philosophy revolves around recognizing the complexity of heart failure, a condition impacting seven million individuals with unique variations. In navigating this intricate disease process, my role extends beyond a traditional healthcare provider; I aim to guide, coach, and mentor patients. It is my commitment to personalize care, ensuring that each patient receives a tailored treatment plan that factors in their body, environment, and genetics. No one facing heart failure should feel alone; I emphasize a collaborative approach with a dedicated team of professionals holding hands with patients at every step, providing the support needed for a holistic and individualized healthcare journey. Outside of medicine, I am an avid enthusiast of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and nature exploration. I am also an amateur astronomer with a profound interest in planetary science, black holes, and neutron stars.

Age: 47
Languages: Swahili

Education

University of Illinois: Residency
University of Illinois: Fellowship
University of Kentucky: Medical School
University of Illinois: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1831393289

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Burhan Mohamedali, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Burhan Mohamedali, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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