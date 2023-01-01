Burhan Mohamedali, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. 1625 E Main St
    Suite 201
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-486-6512
  2. 292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-616-2100
  3. 488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 107
    Escondido, CA 92025
    760-294-0480
  4. 955 Boardwalk
    Suite 100
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    760-798-8855
  5. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-616-2100

About Burhan Mohamedali, MD

Age:
 40
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Illinois:
 Residency
University of Illinois:
 Fellowship
University of Kentucky:
 Medical School
University of Illinois:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1831393289

Insurance plans accepted

Burhan Mohamedali, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Burhan Mohamedali, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Burhan Mohamedali, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
