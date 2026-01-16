About Burhan Mohamedali, MD

I decided to become a doctor because I saw the profound impact healthcare professionals have on lives, beyond curing ailments to restoring precious life moments. The opportunity to contribute meaningfully to others' well-being and recognize good health as the cornerstone for fulfilling lives drives my commitment to a medical career. My patient care philosophy revolves around recognizing the complexity of heart failure, a condition impacting seven million individuals with unique variations. In navigating this intricate disease process, my role extends beyond a traditional healthcare provider; I aim to guide, coach, and mentor patients. It is my commitment to personalize care, ensuring that each patient receives a tailored treatment plan that factors in their body, environment, and genetics. No one facing heart failure should feel alone; I emphasize a collaborative approach with a dedicated team of professionals holding hands with patients at every step, providing the support needed for a holistic and individualized healthcare journey. Outside of medicine, I am an avid enthusiast of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and nature exploration. I am also an amateur astronomer with a profound interest in planetary science, black holes, and neutron stars.

Age: 47

Languages: Swahili

Education University of Illinois : Residency

University of Illinois : Fellowship

University of Kentucky : Medical School

University of Illinois : Internship



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