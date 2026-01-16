A team approach to treating heart failure
Heart failure is complicated. The team at Sharp Chula Vista aims to deliver seamless treatment from the ER to home.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiology
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiology
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
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619-486-6512
Fax: 619-486-6470
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
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619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
1625 E Main St
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
292 Euclid Ave
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
955 Boardwalk
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I decided to become a doctor because I saw the profound impact healthcare professionals have on lives, beyond curing ailments to restoring precious life moments. The opportunity to contribute meaningfully to others' well-being and recognize good health as the cornerstone for fulfilling lives drives my commitment to a medical career. My patient care philosophy revolves around recognizing the complexity of heart failure, a condition impacting seven million individuals with unique variations. In navigating this intricate disease process, my role extends beyond a traditional healthcare provider; I aim to guide, coach, and mentor patients. It is my commitment to personalize care, ensuring that each patient receives a tailored treatment plan that factors in their body, environment, and genetics. No one facing heart failure should feel alone; I emphasize a collaborative approach with a dedicated team of professionals holding hands with patients at every step, providing the support needed for a holistic and individualized healthcare journey. Outside of medicine, I am an avid enthusiast of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and nature exploration. I am also an amateur astronomer with a profound interest in planetary science, black holes, and neutron stars.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1831393289
Burhan Mohamedali, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Burhan Mohamedali, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Burhan Mohamedali, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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