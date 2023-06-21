Provider Image

Cainan Foltz, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
    8008 Frost St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-292-7527

About Cainan Foltz, MD

Age:
 40
Languages: 
English
Education
Stanford University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033434071
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Cainan Foltz, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
77 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
5.0
Great provider.
Verified Patient
May 30, 2023
NaN
Dr. Foltz is very professional, organized, good communicater and conscientious.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
No tests - no test results.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2023
5.0
Dip not have results yet
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cainan Foltz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cainan Foltz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.