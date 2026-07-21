Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-262-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
Care schedule
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Cainan H. Foltz, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033434071
Insurance plans accepted
Cainan H. Foltz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
I can't say enough good about Makayla [PA], she is excellent in her care of my condition, and I am so glad that she is taking care of me. From day one she was courteous, respectful, considerate and caring about my needs and how I was doing. She listens intently to my concerns and issues and does what she can to relieve my concerns. She goes above my expectations of care I would want to receive.
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Dr. Foltz is very thorough and a wonderful gentleman.
Verified Patient
April 27, 2026
5.0
Thank you for ordering the liver scan.
Verified Patient
April 18, 2026
5.0
VERY SATISFYING VISIT.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cainan H. Foltz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cainan H. Foltz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.