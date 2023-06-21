Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants8008 Frost St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
About Cainan Foltz, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1033434071
Insurance plans accepted
Cainan Foltz, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
77 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Great provider.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
NaN
Dr. Foltz is very professional, organized, good communicater and conscientious.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
No tests - no test results.
Verified PatientApril 17, 2023
5.0
Dip not have results yet
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cainan Foltz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cainan Foltz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
