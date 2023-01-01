Carmelita Uy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Carmelita Uy, MD, Laboda Pediatrics2340 E 8th St
Suite E
National City, CA 91950
About Carmelita Uy, MD
Growing up, I helped my parents take care of my brother who had Down syndrome. At a young age, I knew that I wanted to become a physician. To be a doctor is a vocation. I enjoy children and contributing to their quality of life. I love the opportunity to travel with my family when I am not working. I also enjoy just staying home, relaxing and cooking for my family.
Age:62
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Saint Vincent Hospital (New York, NY):Residency
St. Luke's Medical Center (Philippines):Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
VirGeneral Milagrosa Ins.Medical , Phil:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sports medicine
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
NPI
1154431484
Insurance plans accepted
Carmelita Uy, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
