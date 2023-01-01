About Carmelita Uy, MD

Growing up, I helped my parents take care of my brother who had Down syndrome. At a young age, I knew that I wanted to become a physician. To be a doctor is a vocation. I enjoy children and contributing to their quality of life. I love the opportunity to travel with my family when I am not working. I also enjoy just staying home, relaxing and cooking for my family.

Age: 62

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino

Education Saint Vincent Hospital (New York, NY) : Residency

St. Luke's Medical Center (Philippines) : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

VirGeneral Milagrosa Ins.Medical , Phil : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



