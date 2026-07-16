Carmelita L. Uy, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Carmelita L. Uy, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Carmelita Uy, MD, Laboda Pediatrics
2340 E 8th St
Suite E
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-216-8500
Fax: 619-216-8511
About Carmelita L. Uy, MD
Growing up, I helped my parents take care of my brother who had Down syndrome. At a young age, I knew that I wanted to become a physician. To be a doctor is a vocation. I enjoy children and contributing to their quality of life. I love the opportunity to travel with my family when I am not working. I also enjoy just staying home, relaxing and cooking for my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sports medicine
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154431484
Insurance plans accepted
Carmelita L. Uy, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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