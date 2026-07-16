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Carmelita L. Uy, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

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Carmelita Uy, MD, Laboda Pediatrics

619-216-8500
Fax: 619-216-8511

2340 E 8th St
Suite E
National City, CA 91950

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Location and phone

  1. Carmelita Uy, MD, Laboda Pediatrics

    2340 E 8th St
    Suite E
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-216-8500
    Fax: 619-216-8511

About Carmelita L. Uy, MD

Growing up, I helped my parents take care of my brother who had Down syndrome. At a young age, I knew that I wanted to become a physician. To be a doctor is a vocation. I enjoy children and contributing to their quality of life. I love the opportunity to travel with my family when I am not working. I also enjoy just staying home, relaxing and cooking for my family.

Age: 65
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Tagalog, Tagalog/Filipino

Education

Saint Vincent Hospital (New York, NY): Residency
St. Luke's Medical Center (Philippines): Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
VirGeneral Milagrosa Ins.Medical , Phil: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1154431484

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Carmelita L. Uy, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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