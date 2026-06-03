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Chanelle R. Calhoun, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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North County Health Services

760-966-3306

2210 Mesa Dr
Suite 12
Oceanside, CA 92054

TrueCare Mission Mesa

760-736-3636
Fax: 760-736-6760

2210 Mesa Dr
Suite 300
Oceanside, CA 92054

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County Health Services

    2210 Mesa Dr
    Suite 12
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-966-3306

  2. TrueCare Mission Mesa

    2210 Mesa Dr
    Suite 300
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-736-3636
    Fax: 760-736-6760

About Chanelle R. Calhoun, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles: Internship
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles: Residency
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine : Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1437166709

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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