Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Charles Tornatore, MPH, OD
My goal is to provide quality primary eye care in a friendly and reassuring environment.
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French
Education
Yale University:Residency
Southern California College Of Optometry:Residency
University of California, Berkeley:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- LGBTQ health
NPI
1710098363
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Charles Tornatore, MPH, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
235 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. T was great!! Informative, professional & willing to answer my questions.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very caring, compassionate doctor.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
My doctor was great. Other than urgent care visits , this was the best experience I've had at Sharp in Rancho Bernardo.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
Love *Dr. Tornatore, very thorough!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Charles Tornatore, MPH, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles Tornatore, MPH, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
