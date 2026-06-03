Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Charles W. Tornatore, OD
My goal is to provide quality primary eye care in a friendly and reassuring environment.
Education
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- LGBTQ health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710098363
Insurance plans accepted
Charles W. Tornatore, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
447 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
The doctor does a good job explaining what he is doing along with the results
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
MD very personable & professional.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Tornatore patient care is outstanding.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
I have had issues with my left eye for years. This is the first time my doctor explained to me the cause. I was very pleased with him and will never go back to my old doctor again.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles W. Tornatore, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charles W. Tornatore, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.