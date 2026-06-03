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Charles W. Tornatore, OD

4.8

447 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Optometry

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Charles W. Tornatore, OD

My goal is to provide quality primary eye care in a friendly and reassuring environment.

In practice since: 1991
Gender: Male
Languages: French

Education

Yale University: Residency
Southern California College Of Optometry: Residency
University of California, Berkeley: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710098363

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Charles W. Tornatore, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

447 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

The doctor does a good job explaining what he is doing along with the results

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

MD very personable & professional.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Tornatore patient care is outstanding.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

I have had issues with my left eye for years. This is the first time my doctor explained to me the cause. I was very pleased with him and will never go back to my old doctor again.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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