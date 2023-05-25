Provider Image

Charles Tornatore, MPH, OD

Master of Public Health
Optometry
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    858-521-2301

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Charles Tornatore, MPH, OD

My goal is to provide quality primary eye care in a friendly and reassuring environment.
In practice since:
 1991
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, French
Education
Yale University:
 Residency
Southern California College Of Optometry:
 Residency
University of California, Berkeley:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
  • Contact lenses
  • LGBTQ health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710098363
Patient portal
Ratings and reviews

4.8
235 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. T was great!! Informative, professional & willing to answer my questions.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Very caring, compassionate doctor.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
My doctor was great. Other than urgent care visits , this was the best experience I've had at Sharp in Rancho Bernardo.
Verified Patient
April 24, 2023
5.0
Love *Dr. Tornatore, very thorough!
