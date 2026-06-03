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Cherie G. Chu, MD

4.7

56 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 5
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-644-6909

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Cherie G. Chu, MD

It is such a privilege to be a pediatrician because I have the opportunity to build long relationships with families. I love being able watch children grow up knowing that I contributed to their well-being. I believe in an approach that focuses on a healthy lifestyle to maintain wellness. I work together with families not just for acute medical care, but also in preventive care by promoting lifelong healthy habits. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. I enjoy cooking, photography, crafting and spending time with my family.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: shuh-REE Choo
Languages: English

Education

Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland: Residency
Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1386653624

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cherie G. Chu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

56 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

I really wish that Dr. Chu worked in a different location. The parking is a real issue for our family as we need to park across the street for appointments. She's an amazing doctor but realistically we need someone at a different location.

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

Dr Chu is excellent.

Verified Patient

March 3, 2026

5.0

Dr Chu is always such a great listener with our girls.

Verified Patient

January 20, 2026

5.0

She listened, summarized what we said to make sure she understood, explained her concerns to me and then again to Owen's dad when he came in the room with questions

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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