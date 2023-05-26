About Cherie Chu, MD

It is such a privilege to be a pediatrician because I have the opportunity to build long relationships with families. I love being able watch children grow up knowing that I contributed to their well-being. I believe in an approach that focuses on a healthy lifestyle to maintain wellness. I work together with families not just for acute medical care, but also in preventive care by promoting lifelong healthy habits. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. I enjoy cooking, photography, crafting and spending time with my family.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: shuh-REE Choo

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland : Residency

Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Eczema

Lifestyle Medicine

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

