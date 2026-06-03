About Cherie G. Chu, MD

It is such a privilege to be a pediatrician because I have the opportunity to build long relationships with families. I love being able watch children grow up knowing that I contributed to their well-being. I believe in an approach that focuses on a healthy lifestyle to maintain wellness. I work together with families not just for acute medical care, but also in preventive care by promoting lifelong healthy habits. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. I enjoy cooking, photography, crafting and spending time with my family.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: shuh-REE Choo

Languages: English

Education Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland : Residency

Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Eczema

Lifestyle Medicine

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nutrition

Parenting guidance

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