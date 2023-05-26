Cherie Chu, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
About Cherie Chu, MD
It is such a privilege to be a pediatrician because I have the opportunity to build long relationships with families. I love being able watch children grow up knowing that I contributed to their well-being. I believe in an approach that focuses on a healthy lifestyle to maintain wellness. I work together with families not just for acute medical care, but also in preventive care by promoting lifelong healthy habits. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. I enjoy cooking, photography, crafting and spending time with my family.
Age:46
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:shuh-REE Choo
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland:Residency
Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Chu was amazing. We researched pediatricians in the SD area and Dr. Chu was on the shortlist. Dr. Chu was our first choice, but we were ready to shop around until we found the right pediatrician. Dr. Chu exceeded all of our expectations and we're thrilled that our new and first baby daughter will be seen by Dr Chu for as long as she can.
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chu spent an hour with my daughter who had more than a serious concussion. Dr. Chu helped us with outside referrals to other doctors. Dr. Chu had someone follow-up to help us get appointments.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chu spent time convincing my 16-year-old that daughter of a path to good health. Dr. Chu listened and Interacted so well with my daughter that my daughter was willing to go along. My daughter had lost a lot of faith in medicine after a horrible 6 day stay in the hospital. *Dr. Chu gave us hope.
Verified PatientMarch 29, 2023
4.8
*Dr. Chu is professional & thorough.
Special recognitions
