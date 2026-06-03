Nondairy chocolate mousse (recipe)
This nondairy dessert is both decadent and packed with protein.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
It is such a privilege to be a pediatrician because I have the opportunity to build long relationships with families. I love being able watch children grow up knowing that I contributed to their well-being. I believe in an approach that focuses on a healthy lifestyle to maintain wellness. I work together with families not just for acute medical care, but also in preventive care by promoting lifelong healthy habits. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. I enjoy cooking, photography, crafting and spending time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1386653624
Cherie G. Chu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
56 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
I really wish that Dr. Chu worked in a different location. The parking is a real issue for our family as we need to park across the street for appointments. She's an amazing doctor but realistically we need someone at a different location.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Dr Chu is excellent.
Verified Patient
March 3, 2026
5.0
Dr Chu is always such a great listener with our girls.
Verified Patient
January 20, 2026
5.0
She listened, summarized what we said to make sure she understood, explained her concerns to me and then again to Owen's dad when he came in the room with questions
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cherie G. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cherie G. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Cherie G. Chu, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.