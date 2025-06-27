5 tips to help ease airplane ear pain
From ear plugs to medication, try these tricks to keep your ears pain-free when flying.
Looking at getting a new bunk bed for your kids? Bunk beds are a great option for creating more space for play or allowing siblings to share a room. However, parents looking into purchasing a bunk bed may find the injury statistics daunting.
One study found that almost 36,000 bunk bed injuries are reported annually, with half of the injuries happening to children under age 6. “The main risk is falling, which is a risk for head injuries and broken bones,” says Dr. Cherie Chu, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.
Dr. Chu stresses that both age and developmental stages are important when looking into a bunk bed for your child.
“I would say the age 6 is a guideline, but parents should also take into account their kids' personalities to gauge their ability to be responsible to not roughhouse on the bunk bed,” she says. “There are probably kids over 6 who would still not be a good candidate for a bunk bed.”
For children who are ready for a bunk bed — and responsible enough to be safe in one — certain precautions can be taken to avoid injuries. Dr. Chu recommends following the guidelines for bunk bed safety from the American Academy of Pediatrics:
Dr. Chu says it’s also important to consider your child’s sleeping habits. “If a child is a very active sleeper or has history of sleepwalking, they would also not be good candidates for a bunk bed,” she says.
Talk with your pediatrician if you’re unsure whether your child is ready for a bunk bed. They can offer information and guidance and help you determine what’s best for your family.
Learn more about parenting; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
From ear plugs to medication, try these tricks to keep your ears pain-free when flying.
Comic-Con is known for its superheroes — not its healthy food options.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.