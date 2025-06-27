Looking at getting a new bunk bed for your kids? Bunk beds are a great option for creating more space for play or allowing siblings to share a room. However, parents looking into purchasing a bunk bed may find the injury statistics daunting.

One study found that almost 36,000 bunk bed injuries are reported annually, with half of the injuries happening to children under age 6. “The main risk is falling, which is a risk for head injuries and broken bones,” says Dr. Cherie Chu, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Dr. Chu stresses that both age and developmental stages are important when looking into a bunk bed for your child.

“I would say the age 6 is a guideline, but parents should also take into account their kids' personalities to gauge their ability to be responsible to not roughhouse on the bunk bed,” she says. “There are probably kids over 6 who would still not be a good candidate for a bunk bed.”

For children who are ready for a bunk bed — and responsible enough to be safe in one — certain precautions can be taken to avoid injuries. Dr. Chu recommends following the guidelines for bunk bed safety from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

1 Enforce rules about the top bunk. The top bunk should be for children age 6 or older. Those under 6 are still developing skills to climb safely and could easily fall from the bed. 2 Keep the ladder safe. The top bunk should have a ladder attached securely so that it won’t slip. A night-light should be placed close enough to provide adequate lighting to get down the ladder in the dark. 3 Put the bunk bed in a safe place. The bunk bed should be placed in the corner of the room. The two walls will provide extra support and reduce the area for falls. 4 Utilize a guardrail. A guardrail must be along the sides of the top bunk, with a gap less than 3 1/2 inches from the bottom of the mattress. If needed, a mattress pad should be used to increase the width to prevent the child from rolling under the guardrail. 5 Make sure the mattress is the right size. The guardrail should rise 5 inches or more above the mattress. Ensure the mattress doesn’t slide around and fits appropriately in the frame. 6 Support the top mattress with slats. To prevent the mattress from falling through to the lower bunk, ensure the top is supported with slats or wires that run underneath the full length of the top bunk. A mattress should never be held up with only the bed frame or slats not properly secured. 7 Have a strict "no roughhousing" rule. Rules should be enforced to prevent roughhousing or jumping on the bunk bed. Misusing the bed can cause injury and weaken the frame. 8 Comply with assembly guidelines. If you turn the bunk bed into two twin beds, remove all the connectors to create a bunk bed. These could stick out and cause injury.

Dr. Chu says it’s also important to consider your child’s sleeping habits. “If a child is a very active sleeper or has history of sleepwalking, they would also not be good candidates for a bunk bed,” she says.

Talk with your pediatrician if you’re unsure whether your child is ready for a bunk bed. They can offer information and guidance and help you determine what’s best for your family.

