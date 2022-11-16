Nondairy chocolate mousse (recipe)

A decadent, plant-based dessert made from tofu? It’s real — and delicious.

This recipe uses a combination of the softest kind of tofu, semisweet chocolate chips, nondairy milk, vanilla extract and strawberries.

“If you worry about getting enough protein, this recipe has 7 grams per serving,” says Dr. Cherie Chu, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “And while the serving size may seem small, I have found this mousse to be deceptively filling.”

Nondairy Chocolate Mousse

For the best results, use a high-power blender or food processor to get a smooth texture.