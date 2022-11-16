Nondairy chocolate mousse (recipe)

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
A decadent, plant-based dessert made from tofu? It’s real — and delicious.
This recipe uses a combination of the softest kind of tofu, semisweet chocolate chips, nondairy milk, vanilla extract and strawberries.
“If you worry about getting enough protein, this recipe has 7 grams per serving,” says Dr. Cherie Chu, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “And while the serving size may seem small, I have found this mousse to be deceptively filling.”
For the best results, use a high-power blender or food processor to get a smooth texture.
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup nondairy milk, such as soy, almond, rice or oat
2 12-ounce packages of silken tofu
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
10 strawberries, sliced
10 mint sprigs (optional, for garnish)
Microwave the chocolate chips and nondairy milk for 1 minute in a glass bowl. Stir the mixture and let it sit for 2 minutes.
In a blender or food processor, blend the tofu, vanilla and chocolate-nondairy milk mixture until smooth. Divide the mixture into 10 ramekins, and chill for 2 hours in the refrigerator or 30 minutes in the freezer.
Prior to serving, add strawberry slices and a sprig of mint to each ramekin. Cover any leftovers and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
undefined
Adapted by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.