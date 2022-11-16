Nondairy chocolate mousse (recipe)

By The Health News Team | November 16, 2022
Chocolate mousse dessert with strawberries

A decadent, plant-based dessert made from tofu? It’s real — and delicious.

This recipe uses a combination of the softest kind of tofu, semisweet chocolate chips, nondairy milk, vanilla extract and strawberries.

“If you worry about getting enough protein, this recipe has 7 grams per serving,” says Dr. Cherie Chu, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “And while the serving size may seem small, I have found this mousse to be deceptively filling.”

Nondairy Chocolate Mousse

For the best results, use a high-power blender or food processor to get a smooth texture.

Prep time:
2 hour
Total time:
2 hour
Servings:
10 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

  • 1 cup nondairy milk, such as soy, almond, rice or oat

  • 2 12-ounce packages of silken tofu

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 10 strawberries, sliced

  • 10 mint sprigs (optional, for garnish)

Directions

1

Step 1: Melt the Chocolate

Microwave the chocolate chips and nondairy milk for 1 minute in a glass bowl. Stir the mixture and let it sit for 2 minutes.

2

Step 2: Blend and Divide the Mixture

In a blender or food processor, blend the tofu, vanilla and chocolate-nondairy milk mixture until smooth. Divide the mixture into 10 ramekins, and chill for 2 hours in the refrigerator or 30 minutes in the freezer.

3

Step 3: Garnish, Serve and Enjoy

Prior to serving, add strawberry slices and a sprig of mint to each ramekin. Cover any leftovers and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 178; Fat = 10 grams; Sugar = 13 grams

Adapted by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Cherie Chu

Contributor

Dr. Cherie Chu is a pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

