Christopher Crosby, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology
About Christopher Crosby, MD
My mission is to provide patients with the absolute finest dermatological care.
Age:48
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Medical University of South Carolina:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Emory University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Eczema
- Laser hair removal
- Laser surgery
- Mohs surgery
- Psoriasis
- Sclerotherapy
- Shingles
- Wart treatment
NPI
1497931380
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christopher Crosby, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Crosby, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
