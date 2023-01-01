About Christopher Crosby, MD

My mission is to provide patients with the absolute finest dermatological care.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship

Medical University of South Carolina : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

Emory University : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Cryosurgery

Dermabrasion

Eczema

Laser hair removal

Laser surgery

Mohs surgery

Psoriasis

Sclerotherapy

Shingles

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.