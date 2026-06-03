Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Coastal Skin and Eye Institute
5550 Carmel Mountain Road
Suite 206
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-943-2540
Fax: 858-252-2053
About Christopher V. Crosby, MD
My mission is to provide patients with the absolute finest dermatological care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Eczema
- Laser hair removal
- Laser surgery
- Mohs surgery
- Psoriasis
- Sclerotherapy
- Shingles
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497931380
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher V. Crosby, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher V. Crosby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher V. Crosby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.