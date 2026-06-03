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Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
San Diego Orthobiologics
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 100
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-909-2355
Fax: 760-724-3686
About Christopher Rogers, MD
I have been a physician for more than 33 years and every day has been a joy. I love working with people to resolve their orthopedic conditions and restore their active lifestyle. My practice is the premier provider of non-surgical orthopedic care. We offer innovative, evidence-based therapies not found anywhere else in California. Our unparalleled science, skill and service assures excellent safety and patient satisfaction. When I'm not working, I enjoy photography, golf, hiking and exploring.
Hospital affiliation
NPI
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Rogers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Rogers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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