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Christopher Rogers, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rehab/physical medicine

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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San Diego Orthobiologics

760-909-2355
Fax: 760-724-3686

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 100
Carlsbad, CA 92011

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Orthobiologics

    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 100
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    760-909-2355
    Fax: 760-724-3686

About Christopher Rogers, MD

I have been a physician for more than 33 years and every day has been a joy. I love working with people to resolve their orthopedic conditions and restore their active lifestyle. My practice is the premier provider of non-surgical orthopedic care. We offer innovative, evidence-based therapies not found anywhere else in California. Our unparalleled science, skill and service assures excellent safety and patient satisfaction. When I'm not working, I enjoy photography, golf, hiking and exploring.

Hospital affiliation

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