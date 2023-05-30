Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Corrie Broudy, MD
As a doctor who treats people with chronic disease, my goal is to provide excellent medical care with the latest treatments while making my patients feel at ease, comfortable with their diagnosis treatment, and happy with their overall experience.
Age:48
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Stanford University:Fellowship
Montefiore Hospital:Internship
Montefiore Hospital:Residency
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1558467514
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Corrie Broudy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
218 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
The doctor showed concern about my health and health issues. Dr Broudy listens to my concerns regarding my health. We also talk about the best treatment for my health. Dr Broudy is very thorough.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Very good experience
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
4.2
Good
Verified PatientMay 3, 2023
5.0
She was very professional.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Corrie Broudy, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corrie Broudy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Corrie Broudy, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corrie Broudy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.