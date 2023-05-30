Provider Image

Corrie Broudy, MD

Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-585-4049
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
    300 Fir St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions
    619-446-1539

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
300 Fir St.
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Corrie Broudy, MD

As a doctor who treats people with chronic disease, my goal is to provide excellent medical care with the latest treatments while making my patients feel at ease, comfortable with their diagnosis treatment, and happy with their overall experience.
Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Stanford University:
 Fellowship
Montefiore Hospital:
 Internship
Montefiore Hospital:
 Residency
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1558467514
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Corrie Broudy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
218 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 30, 2023
5.0
The doctor showed concern about my health and health issues. Dr Broudy listens to my concerns regarding my health. We also talk about the best treatment for my health. Dr Broudy is very thorough.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
Very good experience
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
4.2
Good
Verified Patient
May 3, 2023
5.0
She was very professional.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Corrie Broudy, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corrie Broudy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.