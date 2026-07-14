Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rheumatology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4044
Fax: 619-585-4015
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Rheumatology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-644-6142
Fax: 619-446-1734
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Rheumatology
300 Fir Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Corrie D. Broudy, MD
As a doctor who treats people with chronic disease, my goal is to provide excellent medical care with the latest treatments while making my patients feel at ease, comfortable with their diagnosis treatment, and happy with their overall experience.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1558467514
Insurance plans accepted
Corrie D. Broudy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
272 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr Broudy is the BEST. I depend on her to keep my knees working.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Doctor was very professional, friendly, approachable,likeable and of course knowledgeable, I'm confortable she being my Doctor.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr Broudy is awesome!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
She is very thorough
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corrie D. Broudy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.