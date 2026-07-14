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Corrie D. Broudy, MD

4.8

272 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rheumatology

619-585-4044
Fax: 619-585-4015

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Rheumatology

619-644-6142
Fax: 619-446-1734

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rheumatology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4044
    Fax: 619-585-4015

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Rheumatology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-644-6142
    Fax: 619-446-1734

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Rheumatology

300 Fir Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Corrie D. Broudy, MD

As a doctor who treats people with chronic disease, my goal is to provide excellent medical care with the latest treatments while making my patients feel at ease, comfortable with their diagnosis treatment, and happy with their overall experience.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Stanford University: Fellowship
Montefiore Hospital: Internship
Montefiore Hospital: Residency
Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1558467514

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Corrie D. Broudy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

272 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr Broudy is the BEST. I depend on her to keep my knees working.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Doctor was very professional, friendly, approachable,likeable and of course knowledgeable, I'm confortable she being my Doctor.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr Broudy is awesome!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

She is very thorough

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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