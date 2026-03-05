About Craig R. Morgan, DPM

I became a physician after being an EMT and a firefighter and I enjoy treating patients. I treat all patients and specialize in diabetic foot care, infections, and wounds. In my spare time, I like to do triathlons, snow ski, surf, and travel.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male



Education University of Texas - San Antonio : Residency

Samuel Merritt University : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.