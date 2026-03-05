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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Craig Morgan, DPM
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Craig R. Morgan, DPM
I became a physician after being an EMT and a firefighter and I enjoy treating patients. I treat all patients and specialize in diabetic foot care, infections, and wounds. In my spare time, I like to do triathlons, snow ski, surf, and travel.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770804171
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig R. Morgan, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig R. Morgan, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.