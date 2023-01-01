About Craig Morgan, DPM

I have been in the medical world in one way or another since I was 14 years old. Science, medicine and people fascinate me, and improving someone's life is very rewarding to me personally. I treat all patients and their ailments with a focused determination and a 100 percent commitment. There is no case too big or too small. I enjoy all aspects of treatment for an individual and look forward to a challenge. When not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my family, working out and exploring California.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



