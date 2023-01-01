Craig Morgan, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Location and phone
- 276 Church Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Craig Morgan, DPM
I have been in the medical world in one way or another since I was 14 years old. Science, medicine and people fascinate me, and improving someone's life is very rewarding to me personally. I treat all patients and their ailments with a focused determination and a 100 percent commitment. There is no case too big or too small. I enjoy all aspects of treatment for an individual and look forward to a challenge. When not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my family, working out and exploring California.
Age:47
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770804171
Special recognitions
