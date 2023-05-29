Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Craig Salt, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Oakland Naval Hospital:Internship
University of Tennessee:Residency
University of Tennessee:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215901962
Insurance plans accepted
Craig Salt, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
90 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Absolutely fantastic doctor. He was very present during the appointment and answered all of my questions. I didn't feel rushed.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Both Dr. Salt and Erin are amazing providers and very attentive.
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Salt was great in explaining everything to me and my partner and answered all my questions/concerns, and taking the time to listen. He was very informative.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Salt is wonderful! He listens to my questions and concerns and answers with words I understand. He is very professional in his demeanor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Craig Salt, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig Salt, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
