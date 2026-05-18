Doctor Salt is so awesome. He explained everything to me about the re construction. But right now I don't want to stay more time at the operating room.

I definitely would recommend Dr Salt to anyone needing his service's. He and his staff are amazing and lucky to have found such a great passionate doctor. All of my concerns and questions before and after surgery were answered. I would recommend Dr Salt to anyone needing plastic surgery.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.