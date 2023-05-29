Provider Image

Craig Salt, MD

Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-499-2600

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Craig Salt, MD

Age:
 40
Languages: 
English
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Oakland Naval Hospital:
 Internship
University of Tennessee:
 Residency
University of Tennessee:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215901962
Craig Salt, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
90 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Absolutely fantastic doctor. He was very present during the appointment and answered all of my questions. I didn't feel rushed.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Both Dr. Salt and Erin are amazing providers and very attentive.
Verified Patient
April 21, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Salt was great in explaining everything to me and my partner and answered all my questions/concerns, and taking the time to listen. He was very informative.
Verified Patient
April 19, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Salt is wonderful! He listens to my questions and concerns and answers with words I understand. He is very professional in his demeanor.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Craig Salt, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig Salt, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
