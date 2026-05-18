Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Hospital Main OR
7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123-2701
Get directions
858-939-3295
Fax: 858-939-4699
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery
10672 Wexford St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Craig J. Salt, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215901962
Insurance plans accepted
Craig J. Salt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
123 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr Salt was very detailed about my options and the risks associated with each procedure
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Very good experience the Doctor and nurse gave me confidence.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
I definitely would recommend Dr Salt to anyone needing his service's. He and his staff are amazing and lucky to have found such a great passionate doctor. All of my concerns and questions before and after surgery were answered. I would recommend Dr Salt to anyone needing plastic surgery.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
Doctor Salt is so awesome. He explained everything to me about the re construction. But right now I don't want to stay more time at the operating room.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig J. Salt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.