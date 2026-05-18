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Craig J. Salt, MD

4.9

123 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Memorial Hospital Main OR

858-939-3295
Fax: 858-939-4699

7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123-2701

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery

858-621-4069

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Memorial Hospital Main OR

    7901 Frost St.
    San Diego, CA 92123-2701
    Get directions

    858-939-3295
    Fax: 858-939-4699

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4069

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery

10672 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Craig J. Salt, MD

Age: 59

Education

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School
Oakland Naval Hospital: Internship
University of Tennessee: Residency
University of Tennessee: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1215901962

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Craig J. Salt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

123 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Dr Salt was very detailed about my options and the risks associated with each procedure

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Very good experience the Doctor and nurse gave me confidence.

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

I definitely would recommend Dr Salt to anyone needing his service's. He and his staff are amazing and lucky to have found such a great passionate doctor. All of my concerns and questions before and after surgery were answered. I would recommend Dr Salt to anyone needing plastic surgery.

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

Doctor Salt is so awesome. He explained everything to me about the re construction. But right now I don't want to stay more time at the operating room.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.