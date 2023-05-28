Medical Doctor
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Curt Littler, MD
I decided to become a physician as a result of an interest in science, combined with the desire to help others. I strive to treat my patients as I would like to be treated and as I would treat a family member. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, biking, exercising and playing musical instruments.
Age:69
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. Mary's Hospital:Internship
University of Oklahoma:Residency
University of Oklahoma:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser hair removal
- Laser peel
- Laser surgery
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Sclerotherapy
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Tattoo removal
- Varicose/spider veins
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
Insurance plans accepted
Curt Littler, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
249 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Very pleased with my visit with Dr. Littler.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Littler is very good.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very pleasant visit, informative!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lutter was very kind and did not rush.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Curt Littler, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curt Littler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
