About Curt Littler, MD

I decided to become a physician as a result of an interest in science, combined with the desire to help others. I strive to treat my patients as I would like to be treated and as I would treat a family member. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, biking, exercising and playing musical instruments.

Age: 69

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education St. Mary's Hospital : Internship

University of Oklahoma : Residency

University of Oklahoma : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Cryosurgery

Dermabrasion

Eczema

Hair loss

Injectable dermal fillers

Laser hair removal

Laser peel

Laser surgery

Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Sclerotherapy

Shingles

Skin cancer

Tattoo removal

Varicose/spider veins

Wart treatment

NPI 1629088109