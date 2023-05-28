Provider Image

Curt Littler, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-621-4010

About Curt Littler, MD

I decided to become a physician as a result of an interest in science, combined with the desire to help others. I strive to treat my patients as I would like to be treated and as I would treat a family member. In my spare time, I enjoy golf, biking, exercising and playing musical instruments.
Age:
 69
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
St. Mary's Hospital:
 Internship
University of Oklahoma:
 Residency
University of Oklahoma:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1629088109
Ratings and reviews

4.9
249 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 28, 2023
5.0
Very pleased with my visit with Dr. Littler.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Littler is very good.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Very pleasant visit, informative!
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lutter was very kind and did not rush.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Curt Littler, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curt Littler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
