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Cynthia W. Baffi, MD

4.9

166 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-874-2395

Care schedule

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Cynthia W. Baffi, MD

I became a doctor because I had an interest in the complexity of medicine while having the privilege of taking care of people in need. My approach to patient care starts with listening. As a physician, I try to come prepared with an understanding of what's been done prior to the visit. I want to focus on the patient's goals and then work with each individual to come up with a plan of care. It looks different for different patients, so I feel strongly that each patient should be treated individually. I'm also someone who likes to reflect on the big picture and how a disease may affect a patient’s quality of life. At the end of the day, I like to think that I am caring for my patients the way I would care for my own family.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Pittsburgh: Fellowship
University of Alabama: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417264227

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cynthia W. Baffi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

166 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Baffi saved my life, and educated me about what to expect throughout the surgical process. She is an excellent communicator.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Offered advice for my post nasal drip. Let me decide what to do about this spot on my lung. No pressure just told me if I change my mind I can always let her know and she will follow through. From past experience I know I can trust her completely to follow my decision.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Been with Dr Baffi for a long time and she is great.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Baffi is the best physician I have ever encountered!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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