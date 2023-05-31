Medical Doctor
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Cynthia Baffi, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Pittsburgh:Fellowship
University of Alabama:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1417264227
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Cynthia Baffi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
141 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
I had an excellent visit with Dr. Cynthia Baffi and would likely recommend her to family and friends in the future.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Baffi is amazing! One of the best doctors I've ever worked with. She listened and was concerned with my issue/s. Very professional and caring.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor - will refer.
Verified PatientApril 7, 2023
5.0
Outstanding.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cynthia Baffi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cynthia Baffi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
