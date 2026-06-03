About Cynthia W. Baffi, MD

I became a doctor because I had an interest in the complexity of medicine while having the privilege of taking care of people in need. My approach to patient care starts with listening. As a physician, I try to come prepared with an understanding of what's been done prior to the visit. I want to focus on the patient's goals and then work with each individual to come up with a plan of care. It looks different for different patients, so I feel strongly that each patient should be treated individually. I'm also someone who likes to reflect on the big picture and how a disease may affect a patient’s quality of life. At the end of the day, I like to think that I am caring for my patients the way I would care for my own family.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female



Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Pittsburgh : Fellowship

University of Alabama : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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