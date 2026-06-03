How a bride inspired a chemo patient
After reading a story about a bride’s desire to keep her hair while undergoing chemotherapy, Patrick McNamara decided he wanted the same thing.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Thursday
Friday
I became a doctor because I had an interest in the complexity of medicine while having the privilege of taking care of people in need. My approach to patient care starts with listening. As a physician, I try to come prepared with an understanding of what's been done prior to the visit. I want to focus on the patient's goals and then work with each individual to come up with a plan of care. It looks different for different patients, so I feel strongly that each patient should be treated individually. I'm also someone who likes to reflect on the big picture and how a disease may affect a patient’s quality of life. At the end of the day, I like to think that I am caring for my patients the way I would care for my own family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1417264227
Cynthia W. Baffi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
166 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Baffi saved my life, and educated me about what to expect throughout the surgical process. She is an excellent communicator.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Offered advice for my post nasal drip. Let me decide what to do about this spot on my lung. No pressure just told me if I change my mind I can always let her know and she will follow through. From past experience I know I can trust her completely to follow my decision.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Been with Dr Baffi for a long time and she is great.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Baffi is the best physician I have ever encountered!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cynthia W. Baffi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cynthia W. Baffi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Cynthia W. Baffi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
After reading a story about a bride’s desire to keep her hair while undergoing chemotherapy, Patrick McNamara decided he wanted the same thing.
Troy Mealey caught COVID-19 in July 2020, despite being very healthy and cautious.
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Thursday, Aug. 27 (virtual)
Thursday, Aug. 27 (in person)