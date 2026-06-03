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Dan I. Giurgiu, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

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Dan I. Giurgiu, MD

619-298-8891

4060 4th Ave
Suite 440
San Diego, CA 92103

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Location and phone

  1. Dan I. Giurgiu, MD

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 440
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-298-8891

About Dan I. Giurgiu, MD

Age: 63
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male
Languages: Italian, French, Spanish, Romanian

Education

Hahnemann University: Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship
Medical College of Pennsylvania: Medical School
Medical College Hospital of Pensylvania: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Biopsy
  • Breast disease
  • Colon surgery
  • Gallbladder surgery
  • Hernia repair
  • Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery

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NPI

1992769194

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Special recognitions

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