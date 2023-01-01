Dan Giurgiu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
About Dan Giurgiu, MD
Age:60
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Italian, French, Spanish
Education
Hahnemann University:Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Medical College of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Medical College Hospital of Pensylvania:Internship
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
NPI
1992769194
