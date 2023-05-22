Dana Chortkoff, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
About Dana Chortkoff, MD
I became a physician to get to know other people in a personal way, to challenge myself intellectually and to feel rewarded for providing something that positively affects others. I believe in being honest and open with patients regarding both their physical and emotional health. I spend time getting to know my patients and feel that good medical care involves knowledge, listening and teaching. I treat patients the same way I'd want to be treated. I try to help them feel comfortable sharing their concerns and to feel safe and cared for. When I am not working, I love being outdoors — hiking, biking, swimming, gardening and walking my puppies. I also enjoy spending time with my family and attending local theater productions.
Age:64
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Internship
St. Louis University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1891899068
Ratings and reviews
4.8
86 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
EXCELLENT doctor - compassionate, caring, professional, and very helpful!
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
Very lucky to get an appointment with her. Very nice, honest and caring.
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
I felt that she took time to listen and understand my health issues well.
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chortkoff is a kind, sensitive, and professional caregiver. Whenever I had a question, she answered clearly and thoughtfully. I was so impressed with how quickly she answered when I messaged on FollowMyHealth.
Special recognitions
