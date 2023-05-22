About Dana Chortkoff, MD

I became a physician to get to know other people in a personal way, to challenge myself intellectually and to feel rewarded for providing something that positively affects others. I believe in being honest and open with patients regarding both their physical and emotional health. I spend time getting to know my patients and feel that good medical care involves knowledge, listening and teaching. I treat patients the same way I'd want to be treated. I try to help them feel comfortable sharing their concerns and to feel safe and cared for. When I am not working, I love being outdoors — hiking, biking, swimming, gardening and walking my puppies. I also enjoy spending time with my family and attending local theater productions.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Residency

University of Southern California : Internship

St. Louis University : Medical School



NPI 1891899068