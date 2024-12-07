Provider Image

Dana Ryan, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services

    1620 Alpine Blvd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    Get directions
    619-445-6200
    Fax: 619-320-3347

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Dana Ryan, MD

"I am dedicated to providing compassionate, responsive and high quality medical care with an emphasis on preventive medicine."

Age:

 52

In practice since:

 2001

Gender:

 Female

Languages: 

English

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital:

 Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital:

 Residency

Washington University in St. Louis:

 Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1780609990

Insurance plans accepted

Dana Ryan, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dana Ryan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.