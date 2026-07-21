Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-262-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Poway
15611 Pomerado Road
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064-2437
Get directions
Care schedule
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Daniel Y. Lee, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1063522613
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel Y. Lee, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
55 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
I appreciate the care I recd.
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
4.8
This was a diagnostic visit and the exam was, as expected, very short.
Verified Patient
April 4, 2026
0.0
It was confusing as they did not have infomation about my previous colonoscopy...I had to reseach the date and place. I conveyed that to this office a couple days later.
Verified Patient
March 19, 2026
5.0
I am very pleased with the care I received.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Y. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.