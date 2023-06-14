Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient June 14, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Lee was pleasant and attentive to my concerns regarding the procedure. *Dr. Lee had performed the colonoscopy procedure in 2019 and made me feel at ease.

Verified Patient May 17, 2023 5.0 1st visit to get to know MD and schedule procedure since previous MD retired. I felt heard and reassured that I will be well cared for going forward. My Thanks to MD & efficient office employees.

Verified Patient May 7, 2023 5.0 Dr. Lee was very kind and even called me personally while he was on his vacation time! I was very appreciative of his sincere concern and willingness to go the extra mile! Thank you Dr. Lee!