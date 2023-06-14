Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8008 Frost St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064
About Daniel Lee, MD
Age:55
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Hahnemann University:Internship
Hahnemann University:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
NPI
1063522613
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel Lee, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
49 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lee was pleasant and attentive to my concerns regarding the procedure. *Dr. Lee had performed the colonoscopy procedure in 2019 and made me feel at ease.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
1st visit to get to know MD and schedule procedure since previous MD retired. I felt heard and reassured that I will be well cared for going forward. My Thanks to MD & efficient office employees.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee was very kind and even called me personally while he was on his vacation time! I was very appreciative of his sincere concern and willingness to go the extra mile! Thank you Dr. Lee!
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. D. Lee & his nurse are always very attentive, punctual, & do a great job.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Daniel Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
