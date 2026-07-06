Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Nephrology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6525
Fax: 619-644-6537
About Daniel T. Leininger, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1164956264
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel T. Leininger, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel T. Leininger, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.