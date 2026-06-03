Doctor of medicine (MD)
Thoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Thoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Palomar Health Medical Group
2130 Citracado Parkway
Suite 220
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
760-743-0546
Fax: 760-317-9769
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Darrell Wu, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1598921272
Insurance plans accepted
Darrell Wu, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darrell Wu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darrell Wu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.