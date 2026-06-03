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Darrell Wu, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Thoracic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Palomar Health Medical Group

760-743-0546
Fax: 760-317-9769

2130 Citracado Parkway
Suite 220
Escondido, CA 92029

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Palomar Health Medical Group

    2130 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 220
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions

    760-743-0546
    Fax: 760-317-9769

Care schedule

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About Darrell Wu, MD

Age: 44
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
Texas Heart Institute - Baylor College of Medicine: Fellowship
University of Illinois: Medical School
Rush Medical College: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1598921272

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Darrell Wu, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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