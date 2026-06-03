When colorectal cancer spreads
Colorectal cancer can spread silently with few symptoms, making screening and early detection vital.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-644-3030
Fax: 619-644-3638
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1134280605
David J. Bodkin, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
4.9
44 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Kristin [PA] treats her patients like family. Truly outstanding!
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bodkin is a fantastic doctor. The best ever!
Verified Patient
March 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bodkin is brilliant. He is always well versed about my history & lab results. I appreciate the way he interacts everything to point as understandable picture of my situation. I've never felt hurried. Dr. Bodkin provides time to explain & to answer any questions. He is exceptionally supportive.
Verified Patient
February 12, 2026
5.0
Kristin [PA] is great - every time.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David J. Bodkin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David J. Bodkin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
David J. Bodkin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.