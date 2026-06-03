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David J. Bodkin, MD

4.9

44 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group

619-644-3030
Fax: 619-644-3638

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-644-3030
    Fax: 619-644-3638

About David J. Bodkin, MD

Age: 69
In practice since: 1990
Gender: Male
Languages: Chaldean, Spanish

Education

Georgetown University: Medical School
North Shore University Hospital: Internship
North Shore University Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1134280605

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David J. Bodkin, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

44 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Kristin [PA] treats her patients like family. Truly outstanding!

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bodkin is a fantastic doctor. The best ever!

Verified Patient

March 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bodkin is brilliant. He is always well versed about my history & lab results. I appreciate the way he interacts everything to point as understandable picture of my situation. I've never felt hurried. Dr. Bodkin provides time to explain & to answer any questions. He is exceptionally supportive.

Verified Patient

February 12, 2026

5.0

Kristin [PA] is great - every time.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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