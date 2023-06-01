Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About David Bodkin, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, French
Education
Georgetown University:Medical School
North Shore University Hospital:Internship
North Shore University Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134280605
Insurance plans accepted
David Bodkin, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bodkin's kindness, expertise and compassion are unparalleled.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
All Outstanding
Verified PatientApril 7, 2023
5.0
I could not have found the best dr. *Dr. Bodkin is the best, he took care of me, explained everything I need to know about my cancer, "the best dr."
Verified PatientDecember 28, 2022
5.0
Always consistently good.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
David Bodkin, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Bodkin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
