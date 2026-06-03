Dr. Bodkin is brilliant. He is always well versed about my history & lab results. I appreciate the way he interacts everything to point as understandable picture of my situation. I've never felt hurried. Dr. Bodkin provides time to explain & to answer any questions. He is exceptionally supportive.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.