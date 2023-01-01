Provider Image

David Castillejos-Rios, MD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
  1. Castillejos Eye Institute
    342 F St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-422-1471

    Monday
    Wednesday
    Friday

About David Castillejos-Rios, MD

It is my mission to provide the best quality of care in Ophthalmology.
Age:
 67
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, French, Portuguese, Spanish
Education
University of Toronto:
 Internship
University of Toronto:
 Fellowship
National Autonomous University:
 Medical School
University of Montreal, Quebec:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1558446401

David Castillejos-Rios, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

