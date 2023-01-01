David Castillejos-Rios, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
Castillejos Eye Institute342 F St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About David Castillejos-Rios, MD
It is my mission to provide the best quality of care in Ophthalmology.
Age:67
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French, Portuguese, Spanish
Education
University of Toronto:Internship
University of Toronto:Fellowship
National Autonomous University:Medical School
University of Montreal, Quebec:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1558446401
Insurance plans accepted
David Castillejos-Rios, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
David Castillejos-Rios, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Castillejos-Rios, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
