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David Castillejos-Rios, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Castillejos Eye Institute

619-422-1471
Fax: 619-422-0114

342 F St
Suite 551
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Location and phone

  1. Castillejos Eye Institute

    342 F St
    Suite 551
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-422-1471
    Fax: 619-422-0114

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

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    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About David Castillejos-Rios, MD

It is my mission to provide the best quality of care in Ophthalmology.

Age: 70
Gender: Male
Languages: French, Portuguese, Spanish

Education

University of Toronto: Internship
University of Toronto: Fellowship
National Autonomous University: Medical School
University of Montreal, Quebec: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1558446401

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David Castillejos-Rios, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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