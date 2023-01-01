About David Dowling, MD

At our office, we strive to treat our patients as carefully as we would our family and friends. I received my MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Utah : Residency

University of Utah : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship



Areas of focus Amniocentesis

Chorionic villus sampling

Genetic counseling

High-risk pregnancy

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nuchal translucency screening

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.