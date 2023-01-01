David Dowling, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
OBGYN (board certified)
David Dowling, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
OBGYN (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About David Dowling, MD
At our office, we strive to treat our patients as carefully as we would our family and friends. I received my MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego.
Age:60
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Utah:Residency
University of Utah:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic villus sampling
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nuchal translucency screening
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083785844
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
David Dowling, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Dowling, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
David Dowling, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Dowling, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.