Navigating gestational diabetes
Nearly 1 in 10 pregnancies in the U.S. is affected by gestational diabetes.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Specialty Obstetrics of San Diego Convoy
3750 Convoy St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92111-3770
Get directions
858-794-7700
Fax: 858-794-7744
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
At our office, we strive to treat our patients as carefully as we would our family and friends. I received my MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1083785844
David D. Dowling, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David D. Dowling, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David D. Dowling, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
David D. Dowling, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.