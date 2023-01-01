David Yu Greenblatt, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About David Yu Greenblatt, MD
I became a physician and surgeon to positively impact the lives of individuals facing serious health issues. I enjoy working as part of a team to solve problems, and strive to continuously acquire new skills and knowledge. As a board-certified general surgeon, I treat a wide variety of conditions. My specialty is minimally-invasive surgery with the da Vinci robotic surgical system, which allows for smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery. In my free time, I enjoy biking, hiking and off-road driving in the mountains and deserts of Southern California.
Age:51
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Wisconsin:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Cornell University Medical College:Medical School
University of Wisconsin:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Cancer surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair

NPI
1912955576
Insurance plans accepted
David Yu Greenblatt, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
David Yu Greenblatt, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
