Advances lead to safer and more successful robotic surgeries
Advances in surgical technology are making hernia repair and gallbladder removal safer and more successful.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
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I became a physician and surgeon to positively impact the lives of individuals facing serious health issues. I enjoy working as part of a team to solve problems and strive to continuously acquire new skills and knowledge. As a board-certified general surgeon, I treat a wide variety of conditions. My specialty is minimally invasive surgery with the da Vinci robotic surgical system, which allows for smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in robotic surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my free time, I enjoy biking, hiking and off-road driving in the mountains and deserts of Southern California.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1912955576
David Y. Greenblatt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
141 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Greenblatt explained as thoroughly as possible over a phone call required pre-op actions as well as a general description of the robot-assisted laparoscopic procedure, including post-op recovery protocol and pain management. He has a matter-of-fact communication style which I very much appreciate.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
I would 100% recommend Dr. Greenblatt and Sharp Coronado for any GI related matters.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
4.0
So far so good-can't base it on anything yet.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Very clear explanation of procedure and decisions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Y. Greenblatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
David Y. Greenblatt, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Advances in surgical technology are making hernia repair and gallbladder removal safer and more successful.
Through robotic surgery, Sharp doctors can offer patients improved treatments and better outcomes.
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