Provider Image

David Y. Greenblatt, MD

4.8

141 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About David Y. Greenblatt, MD

I became a physician and surgeon to positively impact the lives of individuals facing serious health issues. I enjoy working as part of a team to solve problems and strive to continuously acquire new skills and knowledge. As a board-certified general surgeon, I treat a wide variety of conditions. My specialty is minimally invasive surgery with the da Vinci robotic surgical system, which allows for smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in robotic surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my free time, I enjoy biking, hiking and off-road driving in the mountains and deserts of Southern California.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Male

Education

University of Wisconsin: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
Cornell University Medical College: Medical School
University of Wisconsin: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1912955576

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David Y. Greenblatt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

141 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Greenblatt explained as thoroughly as possible over a phone call required pre-op actions as well as a general description of the robot-assisted laparoscopic procedure, including post-op recovery protocol and pain management. He has a matter-of-fact communication style which I very much appreciate.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

I would 100% recommend Dr. Greenblatt and Sharp Coronado for any GI related matters.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

4.0

So far so good-can't base it on anything yet.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Very clear explanation of procedure and decisions

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Y. Greenblatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.