About David Yu Greenblatt, MD

I became a physician and surgeon to positively impact the lives of individuals facing serious health issues. I enjoy working as part of a team to solve problems, and strive to continuously acquire new skills and knowledge. As a board-certified general surgeon, I treat a wide variety of conditions. My specialty is minimally-invasive surgery with the da Vinci robotic surgical system, which allows for smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery. In my free time, I enjoy biking, hiking and off-road driving in the mountains and deserts of Southern California.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Wisconsin : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship

Cornell University Medical College : Medical School

University of Wisconsin : Internship



NPI 1912955576