David Yu Greenblatt, MD

Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-939-8350

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About David Yu Greenblatt, MD

I became a physician and surgeon to positively impact the lives of individuals facing serious health issues. I enjoy working as part of a team to solve problems, and strive to continuously acquire new skills and knowledge. As a board-certified general surgeon, I treat a wide variety of conditions. My specialty is minimally-invasive surgery with the da Vinci robotic surgical system, which allows for smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery. In my free time, I enjoy biking, hiking and off-road driving in the mountains and deserts of Southern California.
Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2013
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Wisconsin:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Fellowship
Cornell University Medical College:
 Medical School
University of Wisconsin:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912955576
